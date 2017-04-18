Grief Reiki® Oracle Cards App Now for Apple Devices

LOS ANGELES
- April 24, 2017
-- Grief Reiki® LLC, a company dedicated to providing emotional. physical and spiritual healing to those suffering from grief and loss, announced today that their popular Grief Reiki® Oracle Cards mobile app, previously available only for Android devices, is now available for Apple devices. "Almost immediately after the release of Grief Reiki® Oracle Cards in Google Play, we started to get requests from Apple device users who wanted Grief Reiki® Oracle Cards for their devices, " said Sharon Ehlers, owner of Grief Reiki® LLC, developers of the App. "We started to work on the iOS version based on popular demand. I was pleased we were able to get the app into the App Store quickly."
Hailed as a "first-of-its-
kind", the Grief Reiki® Oracle Cards App
provides comforting thoughts and messages users can carry with them and access anytime or anywhere on their Apple or Android mobile devices. As a companion to the recently released Grief Reiki® Book
, the Oracle Cards help users to integrate the emotional, physical and spiritual aspects of grief. The approach is to pick-a-card and then read the corresponding message of comfort and hope. The message is usually what a griever needs to hear most. Grief Reiki® Oracle Cards will touch broken hearts in ways that are comforting and transforming. In understanding grief more completely, users will find they are better able to make it through its difficult journey. Their own broken hearts may in fact begin to heal.
The Grief Reiki® Oracle Cards App is available for $2.99 USD on the App Store. Preview at: https://goo.gl/KVdu1j
Grief Reiki® LLC, offers a multidimensional approach to grief through emotional recovery, physical and spiritual healing. They help their clients to recover from grief by providing them with a safe, compassionate, and healing environment for their journey. Grief Reiki® LLC is based out of El Segundo, CA.
TTo learn more, visit their website at: www.grief-reiki.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
griefreiki
Twitter: www.twitter.com/
griefreiki
+++Media Contact
Grief Reiki® LLC
info@grief-reiki.com