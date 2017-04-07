Meet the Russian geek who challenged Putin and survived

On May 8, the Russian tech startup, Flashsafe, will begin sales in the United States. This 'infinite' storage service works as a flash drive and hybrid device that combines secure cloud file storage, flash-memory, and public key technology

End

-- On May 8, the Russian tech startup, Flashsafe (https://flash.so/), will begin sales in the United States. This 'infinite' storage service works as a flash drive and hybrid device that combines secure cloud file storage, flash-memory, and public key technology, guaranteeing the highest level of confidentiality."This approach allowed us to forgo the traditional login, password, browser and e-mail in favor of a high level of safety, simplicity and convenience,"said Alexei Churkin, Flashsafe's founder and CEO. "There's no association between the user and the device ID. Files are stored in an encrypted format that cannot be attributed to any individual."In July 2015, Churkin made a name for himself in Russia when he visited the Youth Educational Forum. There, he brazenly presented his gadget to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was taken aback by the young entrepreneur's chutzpah. Churkin spoke to Putin ironically on the availability of Russian officials."I haven't added him as a friend yet [in social networks], and I don't have his phone number," said Churkin replying to Putin's question whether or not he's in touch with the Information Minister regarding Flashsafe."I'll talk to the Minister so he can help you to use the technological resources of our major corporations,'' answered a befuddled Putin. The video went viral and boosted FlashSafe sales within the country.This device for the U.S. market is a newer and better version than the one released last summer in Russia, which did not work on a 32-bit version of Windows. Previously users had to download and install software from the company's website, but this problem has been solved. Also, the U.S. version stores data in Amsterdam and the UK.The user can anonymously upload files to the cloud. All outbound and inbound traffic is encrypted using SSL-protocol and with the RSA algorithm. Even if you lose your device, you can restore access to data – the company sends a new one and it blocks the old one.To use the device, an Internet connection is required. If because of circumstances one can't find such a connection, at the very least, the gadget can be used as an ordinary memory stick: its reserve volume is 8 gigabytes of internal memory.In July 2016, Russia's leading angel investor, Alexander Rumyantsev, took a 10% share in the company. Churkin owns 66%.Churkin has been developing the "infinite flash drive" for over a year. After graduating from Samara Polytechnic University in 2009, Churkin went to the U.S., where stayed for two years and worked on developing his own tech and Internet projects. After time in the U.S., he returned to Russia and opened the Innovation Center for New Technologies. At one point, Churkin lost his most important data, and it was then that he got the idea to make an `infinite' flash drive that is protected against loss or theft with the possibility of anonymous use.