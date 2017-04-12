News By Tag
New York singer/songwriter Aprilann announces "Crown and the Girls" remix
"Crown and the Girls" is a cathartic pop anthem that heals heartbreak
The driving beat and Aprilann's smooth, powerful, sultry vocals make you want to dance through your feelings instead of eating a pint of ice cream. While the original version was released last fall, the remix of "Crown and the Girls" will debut in April along with a performance lyric music video. The track will be available on iTunes and other downloading and streaming services as well as on aprilannmusic.com. To check out the original music video on Youtube visit: https://youtu.be/
Currently in the process of wrapping up her upcoming EP which will premiere this fall, Aprilann's talent has taken her beyond the recording booth. A talented actress, the emerging pop artist has been featured in several films including starring in the upcoming horror movie, "Johnny Gruesome" by writer/direct or Gregory Lamberson (to be released this fall) where her song "Not You" will be featured in the film.
About Aprilann
Aprilann is a pop artist living in Manhattan. As well as being an engaging live performer, she writes her own songs and is a graduate of the New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts. The exuberant singer/songwriter draws inspiration from adrenaline rushes like skydiving, her upbringing on the beaches of Florida and New York City streets under her feet. Aprilann's newest single "Crown and the Girls (remix)" was written by the artist and the original track was produced by Artie Skye of Skyelab Productions. The remix was produced by PGee for P&M Productions with beats by Mystro. These are just a taste of the full length album she is currently working on. For upcoming releases and performance schedule, follow Aprilann on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @aprilanmusic
For further information on Aprilann, contact dmeentgrp@gmail.com
Official Website: http://aprilannmusic.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/
Youtube (Original Music Video): https://youtu.be/
Youtube (Remix Music Video): https://www.youtube.com/
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
