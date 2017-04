New York singer/songwriter Aprilann announces "Crown and the Girls" remix

"Crown and the Girls" is a cathartic pop anthem that heals heartbreak

Aprilann - "Crown and The Girls"

-- Aprilann is a fearless and dynamic live performer who captivates audiences with her original songs. Her latest release, "Crown and the Girls" demonstrates her power in the recording studio. The original was produced by Artie Skye and the track is an anthem to heartbreak and letting go. The remix, produced by PGee with beats by Mystro, is an infectious song with staying power that will be in the back of your mind during your next breakup.The driving beat and Aprilann's smooth, powerful, sultry vocals make you want to dance through your feelings instead of eating a pint of ice cream. While the original version was released last fall, the remix of "Crown and the Girls" will debut in April along with a performance lyric music video. The track will be available on iTunes and other downloading and streaming services as well as on aprilannmusic.com. To check out the original music video on Youtube visit: https://youtu.be/xXGWfwYjKrY. The remix music video is also available on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UC2nlyr_ JjBw__KhW6tvgkdA Currently in the process of wrapping up her upcoming EP which will premiere this fall, Aprilann's talent has taken her beyond the recording booth. A talented actress, the emerging pop artist has been featured in several films including starring in the upcoming horror movie, "Johnny Gruesome" by writer/direct or Gregory Lamberson (to be released this fall) where her song "Not You" will be featured in the film.Aprilann is a pop artist living in Manhattan. As well as being an engaging live performer, she writes her own songs and is a graduate of the New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts. The exuberant singer/songwriter draws inspiration from adrenaline rushes like skydiving, her upbringing on the beaches of Florida and New York City streets under her feet. Aprilann's newest single "Crown and the Girls (remix)" was written by the artist and the original track was produced by Artie Skye of Skyelab Productions. The remix was produced by PGee for P&M Productions with beats by Mystro. These are just a taste of the full length album she is currently working on. For upcoming releases and performance schedule, follow Aprilann on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @aprilanmusicFor further information on Aprilann, contact dmeentgrp@gmail.comOfficial Website: http://aprilannmusic.com/ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/aprilann15/crown-and-the-girls-remixYoutube (Original Music Video): https://youtu.be/xXGWfwYjKrYYoutube (Remix Music Video): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2nlyr_JjBw__KhW6tvgkdAFacebook: https://web.facebook.com/aprilannmusic/Twitter: https://twitter.com/aprilpanaggio