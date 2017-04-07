 
Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

Ciel Gallery Undertakes Major Philanthropic Endeavor To Benefit Charlotte's Beloved Arts &Science

 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- On May 4th, Ciel Gallery, located at 128 E. Park Ave., will host the Third Annual Skew the Masters Auction Extravaganza.  A private event for the Arts and Science council members and donors, with the sole purpose of raising money to support programs which ensure culture for all. The auction will first open, and be available online for public participation, on April 28. To bid, visit www.biddingowl.com/ASC and for previews of the original art being auctioned, follow on instagram at @cielcharlotte. The goal is to raise $15,000 dollars.

Then, on May 5th, the Charlotte community will be in for a treat when Ciel Gallery opens its doors to the general public to enjoy this show. Free opening reception from 6-9 PM is included.  Event link:  http://bit.ly/skewthemasterseventlink

The exhibit will have all visitors feasting their eyes and filling their spirits with delight, as they view the work of Ciel member artists and how, through their own mastery, they've put their own spin on masters through the ages such as: Duchamp, Klimt, Calder, Picasso, Matisse, Basquiat, Chagall, Kandinsky, Vangogh, Fine, Michelangelo, Mondrian, and more!

Ciel Gallery artists feel very strongly about giving back to the very organization from which they benefit from.  The funds raised will help the ASC continue offering the opportunities to all artists of the region. Over 50% of Ciel Gallery's artists have participated in programs such as: (CSA)-Community Supported Artist program, (RAPG) Regional Artist Grant recipient program, ArtPop Billboards, Neighborhoods in Creative Partnerships, have had appointments to ASC advisory councils, facilitated lectures and live art events, and several have received multiple private and public art commissions.

Terry Shipley shares "The ASC has been pivotal in my career as an artist. The support given to me and many other artists has been through pure encouragement, artist business training workshops, grant programs, connections with collectors and business communities, and juried opportunities to show and sell our work. The ASC is my biggest supporter! Thanks ASC for believing in me and my work."

Emily Andress says she has benefited from the ASC in so many ways for example: "The CSA program introduced my work to 50 art enthusiasts in the area. Two in particular have become collectors of my work. " She continues to say that without question, being involved with ASC has benefited her both personally and artistically. They are a constant source of promotion for local artists and have proven time and again that they care about the community through their grant programs, community outreach, and never ending interest in building a vibrant artistic community in Charlotte."

Laura McRae Hitchcock points out "the ASC validates, funds, celebrates and helps make art accessible to everyone. As a result, I have had the confidence to push myself to try new things in my work and put my self in new situations. I will always be grateful to the ASC for launching my career"

Ciel Gallery is a well-known fine art & fine craft collective hot spot, with a focus on local artists who are very in touch with Charlotte's pulsating art scene. Ciel hosts twelve unique fine art exhibitions a year, and offers a varied slate of art instruction for all levels.  The Gallery is located at 128 E. Park Avenue, in South End, Charlotte's urban, trendy neighborhood within walking distance to the train.

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 am – 6 pm; 1st Fridays 11 am – 9 pm  All works will be available for purchase online as well. For more information visit www.cielcharlotte.com or call 704-496-9497

