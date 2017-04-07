News By Tag
American Conference on Diversity Partners with Capital Region Minority Chamber of Commerce
The Summit will be held at The Educational Testing Service (ETS) – 660 Rosedale Road, Princeton, New Jersey. Registration, breakfast, and networking will begin at 8:00 a.m. with the Summit beginning at 8:30 a.m. The focus of the Minority Chamber is the continuous development of a diverse and inclusive business environment.
The Summit is open to corporations, small business owners, human resources professionals, recruiters, and anyone invested and interested in issues involving diversity and inclusion. This event will foster the exchange of new ideas and approaches, best practices in the development of meaningful and impactful diversity and inclusion strategies for your business.
Greg Johnson, Chairman of the Diversity Summit Program states, "Our previous summits were a great success and we are pleased with our line-up of subject matter experts for this 3rd annual event including a keynote by Gwen Marcus, Executive Vice President & General Counsel of Showtime Networks."
"We sincerely appreciate our sponsors and their commitment in support of this informative and important event," states Herb Ames, Acting President of the CRMCC.
Sponors:
Panel Sponsor – Educational Testing Service (ETS) and our Supporting Sponsors: American Conference on Diversity, Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce, MIDJersey Chamber of Commerce, New Jersey Business & Industry Association, New Jersey LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Delaware River Towns Chamber of Commerce.
Topics and participants for the two panel discussions, include:
Panel Discussion 1, moderated by Elizabeth Williams-Riley, President and CEO at the American Conference on Diversity: OUT AT WORK – Building Inclusive Workplaces
• Ron Davis, Director of Diversity and Community Development, Parx Casino
• Nikki DiCaro, Author, Speaker, Advocate – CEO, DiCaro Consulting
• Terry Albarella, PRIDE Prudential Employee Resource Group
Panel Discussion 2, moderated by Amy M.B. McKenna, President of the Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce: BUSINESS AND THE BOTTOM LINE – The Power of Inclusive Business Strategies
• Tom Gilmour, Executive Director, Trenton Downtown Association
• Jacqueline Tillmann, Principal and Owner of Lewis Tillmann Law Offices
• Rick Battaglia – Executive Vice President & Chief Retail Officer, Bucks County Bankk
Individual ticket cost is $50. Online registration can be completed here (http://capitalregionminoritychamber.org/
Contact Event Chairman Greg Johnson for more information on how to become an Exhibit Sponsor and showcase your Diversity & Inclusion efforts at (609) 731-6960 or email gregoryjohnson282@
Media Contact
Gail Zoppo
732-745-9330
***@americanconferenceondiversity.org
