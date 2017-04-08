News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pearhead Launches New Frames for Exclusive Wedding Line at Bed Bath & Beyond
Lifestyle brand Pearhead has launched new frames for exclusive wedding line of products at Bed Bath & Beyond, the specialty home retailer.
The new line includes 5 Pearhead frames. The frames were designed for the modern couple celebrating the most special day of their lives. The Pearhead puzzle guestbook frame is a modern-day version of a wedding guestbook. Allowing guests to individually sign puzzle pieces to place in the frame, this keepsake creates a beautiful display during a couple's reception. The line also features a cork keepsake frame, a love story frame, a wedding collage frame, and a happily ever after frame. All frames are made with white wood and are hand finished with an elegant silver touch.
The wedding collection by Pearhead and Bed Bath and Beyond was launched last year, August 2016. This collection was designed to celebrate each couple's special story. The frames and photosharing products are right on trend with the wedding industry and saw huge success after the launch.
"After a successful launch in stores and online at Bed Bath & Beyond, we started to brainstorm and design new ideas for another round of products," says Ken Berlin, Co-Founder of Pearhead. "We are thrilled to continue to partner with Bed Bath & Beyond as they continue to be one of the most prominent retailers in the wedding space."
Pearhead continues to be the pioneer in the keepsake space with products in over 1,500 stores in the United States and 6 major distributors internationally.
About Pearhead:
Pearhead (http://www.pearhead.com/
Contact
Theresa Heintz
***@pearhead.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse