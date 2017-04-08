 
News By Tag
* Pearhead
* Wedding
* Bed Bath Beyond
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098

Pearhead Launches New Frames for Exclusive Wedding Line at Bed Bath & Beyond

Lifestyle brand Pearhead has launched new frames for exclusive wedding line of products at Bed Bath & Beyond, the specialty home retailer.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pearhead
Wedding
Bed Bath Beyond

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
Products

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Pearhead, a lifestyle brand focused on creating genuine, quality products to celebrate those special moments in life has introduced a new wedding line of products available exclusively at Bed Bath and Beyond, the leading home retailer with approximately 1,020 locations in the United States.

The new line includes 5 Pearhead frames. The frames were designed for the modern couple celebrating the most special day of their lives. The Pearhead puzzle guestbook frame is a modern-day version of a wedding guestbook. Allowing guests to individually sign puzzle pieces to place in the frame, this keepsake creates a beautiful display during a couple's reception. The line also features a cork keepsake frame, a love story frame, a wedding collage frame, and a happily ever after frame. All frames are made with white wood and are hand finished with an elegant silver touch.

The wedding collection by Pearhead and Bed Bath and Beyond was launched last year, August 2016. This collection was designed to celebrate each couple's special story. The frames and photosharing products are right on trend with the wedding industry and saw huge success after the launch.

"After a successful launch in stores and online at Bed Bath & Beyond, we started to brainstorm and design new ideas for another round of products," says Ken Berlin, Co-Founder of Pearhead. "We are thrilled to continue to partner with Bed Bath & Beyond as they continue to be one of the most prominent retailers in the wedding space."

Pearhead continues to be the pioneer in the keepsake space with products in over 1,500 stores in the United States and 6 major distributors internationally.

About Pearhead:

Pearhead (http://www.pearhead.com/) aims to create unique, quality products that celebrate those special moments in life. We are a family of designers, marketers, and trendsetters bringing products to life that will bring a smile to your face.  From concept and design to production and customer service, the Pearhead team works together seamlessly every step of the way. Whether your baby is celebrating their first year of life, you are announcing your engagement, or your pup is celebrating his first holiday season, Pearhead is here to help share your moments in style.

Contact
Theresa Heintz
***@pearhead.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pearhead.com Email Verified
Tags:Pearhead, Wedding, Bed Bath Beyond
Industry:Retail
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pearhead PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share