Talkshow host Marilyn Daphnee of In the Studio with Daphnee that airs on Island TV will be launching

--is happy to announce her collaboration with Mayvenn hair to create Mayvenn by Daphnee. The launch her new Mayvenn by Daphnee website will create a forum where women can purchase quality hair extensions at a reasonable price. Daphnee will be launching her Mayvenn by Daphnee website onat(6438 Pembroke Rd Hollywood, Fl. 33025) The event is open to the public.Mayvenn by Daphnee is in partnership with Maria Maria Beauty and Mydermtek to create a Mayvenn experience for guest at the Mayvenn by Daphnee launch. The day will be filled with free massages, manicures, hair shows, raffles and giveaways. The music by international DJ ReRe will help create an evening of fun and relaxation.All local Stylist and Beauty Salons are encouraged to register for this free event. Mayvenn by Daphnee is opening an opportunity at the event to sign up to be a Mayvenn and earn additional income for their business.For more information about the Mayvenn by Daphnee Launch go to www.mayvennbydaphnee.mayvenn.com Contact Carlyne at info@newstylesmamangement.com or 954-418-2778 for more information aboutFollow on Facebook and IG at @mayvennbydaphnee #mayvennbydaphnee #mayvennbydaphneelaunchMarilyn Daphnee is one of the leading journalists in the South Florida area and throughout. With her focus being on celebrity interviews and community her talk show airs every Saturday night at 8pm on Island TV on Comcast 578.