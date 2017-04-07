 
News By Tag
* Hair Show
* Fashion
* Website Launch
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pembroke Pines
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Talkshow host Marilyn Daphnee of In the Studio with Daphnee that airs on Island TV will be launching

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hair Show
Fashion
Website Launch

Industry:
Event

Location:
Pembroke Pines - Florida - US

Subject:
Websites

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- MIAMI, FL.- Marilyn Daphnee Pean is happy to announce her collaboration with Mayvenn hair to create Mayvenn by Daphnee. The launch her new Mayvenn by Daphnee website will create a forum where women can purchase quality hair extensions at a reasonable price. Daphnee will be launching her Mayvenn by Daphnee website on Saturday, April 29, 2016, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at Stylistic Touch (6438 Pembroke Rd Hollywood, Fl. 33025) The event is open to the public.

Mayvenn by Daphnee is in partnership with Maria Maria Beauty and Mydermtek to create a Mayvenn experience for guest at the Mayvenn by Daphnee launch. The day will be filled with free massages, manicures, hair shows, raffles and giveaways. The music by international DJ ReRe will help create an evening of fun and relaxation.

All local Stylist and Beauty Salons are encouraged to register for this free event. Mayvenn by Daphnee is opening an opportunity at the event to sign up to be a Mayvenn and earn additional income for their business.

Open to the public at https://mayvennbydaphneelaunch.eventbrite.com

For more information about the Mayvenn by Daphnee Launch go to www.mayvennbydaphnee.mayvenn.com

Contact Carlyne at info@newstylesmamangement.com or 954-418-2778 for more information about media coverage.

Follow on Facebook and IG at @mayvennbydaphnee  #mayvennbydaphnee #mayvennbydaphneelaunch

About Marilyn Daphnee:

Marilyn Daphnee is one of the leading journalists in the South Florida area and throughout. With her focus being on celebrity interviews and community her talk show airs every Saturday night at 8pm on Island TV on Comcast 578.

Media Contact
New Styles Management
754-777-0116
***@newstylesmanagement.com
End
Source:Mayvenn by Daphnee
Email:***@newstylesmanagement.com
Posted By:***@newstylesmanagement.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share