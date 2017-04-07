News By Tag
Talkshow host Marilyn Daphnee of In the Studio with Daphnee that airs on Island TV will be launching
Mayvenn by Daphnee is in partnership with Maria Maria Beauty and Mydermtek to create a Mayvenn experience for guest at the Mayvenn by Daphnee launch. The day will be filled with free massages, manicures, hair shows, raffles and giveaways. The music by international DJ ReRe will help create an evening of fun and relaxation.
All local Stylist and Beauty Salons are encouraged to register for this free event. Mayvenn by Daphnee is opening an opportunity at the event to sign up to be a Mayvenn and earn additional income for their business.
Open to the public at https://mayvennbydaphneelaunch.eventbrite.com
For more information about the Mayvenn by Daphnee Launch go to www.mayvennbydaphnee.mayvenn.com
Contact Carlyne at info@newstylesmamangement.com or 954-418-2778 for more information about media coverage.
Follow on Facebook and IG at @mayvennbydaphnee #mayvennbydaphnee #mayvennbydaphneelaunch
About Marilyn Daphnee:
Marilyn Daphnee is one of the leading journalists in the South Florida area and throughout. With her focus being on celebrity interviews and community her talk show airs every Saturday night at 8pm on Island TV on Comcast 578.
