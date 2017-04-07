News By Tag
South Shore Habitat to Hold 24th Annual Event "High Heels & Hard Hats Gala" on Saturday, May 6th
This event features an evening of fun including open bar with craft cocktails, gourmet food, raffles and a spirited auction. Anthony Everett, the Emmy Award winning anchor of Chronicle, WCVB-TV will be the evening's host. Tickets are available online at www.sshabitat.org/
Major corporate sponsors include Arbella Insurance Foundation, Cape Cod Lumber Co., CoreNet Global, Choate, Dedham Savings, Granite City Electric Supply Co., Hill & Partners, radius financial group, Reebok, U.S. Bank, Vantage Point Realty Advisors and Bay Copy.
"This year is a little less formal and a lot more fun," said Evelyn Nelson, Vice President of Development at South Shore Habitat for Humanity. "On behalf of the families we serve our deepest appreciation goes out to our corporate and individual sponsors. By supporting this event you are joining the growing list of individuals and corporations committed to empowering everyone through better housing."
About South Shore Habitat for Humanity
South Shore Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to delivering simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in need, and they are celebrating 30 years of service to the South Shore Community. South Shore Habitat for Humanity changes lives, not just with those who receive the homeownership opportunity, but for those who donate, contribute and volunteer. "Together, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," says Martine Taylor, Executive Director. South Shore Habitat for Humanity seeks corporate partners, sponsors, and volunteers from the community.
To learn more or find out how to get involved, visit www.sshabitat.org
Follow them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/
They are located at 20 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA. Phone is 781-337-7744.
