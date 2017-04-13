News By Tag
Flemington Subaru Partners with Hunterdon Healthcare in Annual "Subaru Share the Love!" Campaign
Tim Morley, General Manager of Flemington Subaru; Charlie Smith, General Manager of the Flemington Car & Truck Country Family of Brands; and David Sammons, President and CEO of Subaru Distributors Corp. presented a check for $14,628.27 to Christina O'Malley, Senior Vice –President of the Hunterdon Healthcare Foundation (HHF). This check represented the amount contributed from Flemington Subaru to it's chosen "hometown charity."
Beginning November 17, 2016 and running through January 2, 2017, customers who purchased a new Subaru selected from a list of organizations to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America (SOA) in their name. The ninth-annual Share the Love program allowed customers the opportunity to make donations to four national charities: the ASPCA©, Make-A-Wish©
"We are always happy to support this worthy program and raise money in the name of our long standing community partner, Hunterdon Healthcare Foundation" stated Steve Kalafer, Chairman of Flemington Subaru and the Flemington Car & Truck Country Family of Brands. "At Flemington Car & Truck Country we whole-heartily support the foundation's mission to provide high quality, cost-effective healthcare for our local community, and welcome the opportunity to validate their cause."
"We are proud to give back to our local community anyway we can," added Tim Morley, General Manager at Flemington Subaru. "Subaru's Share the Love Program falls in line with who we are as an organization. We always look for opportunities to strengthen our community and build a better life for those less fortunate."
Subaru of America donated more than $23.4 million to national and local charities during its annual "Share The Love" campaign bringing the total donated through the life of the program to more than $94 million.
Conveniently located at 167 Route 31 in Flemington NJ, Flemington Subaru, recipient of the 2017 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award and a Subaru Stellar Performer Dealer, proudly offers for sale and services a full line of New & Certified Pre-Owned Subaru vehicles. The Flemington Car and Truck Country Family of Brands, "Family, Independent…
