 
News By Tag
* Flemington Subaru
* Family of Brands
* Flemington Car & Truck
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Flemington
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

Flemington Subaru Partners with Hunterdon Healthcare in Annual "Subaru Share the Love!" Campaign

 
 
Event-04117-5
Event-04117-5
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Flemington Subaru
* Family of Brands
* Flemington Car & Truck

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Flemington - New Jersey - US

FLEMINGTON, N.J. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Flemington Subaru, proud member of the Flemington Car and Truck Country Family of Brands, announced today the results of its 2016/2017 Subaru Share the Love Campaign which raised money for national charities as well as a designated "hometown charity."

Tim Morley, General Manager of Flemington Subaru; Charlie Smith, General Manager of the Flemington Car & Truck Country Family of Brands; and David Sammons, President and CEO of Subaru Distributors Corp. presented a check for $14,628.27  to Christina O'Malley, Senior Vice –President of the Hunterdon Healthcare Foundation (HHF). This check represented the amount contributed from Flemington Subaru to it's chosen "hometown charity."

Beginning November 17, 2016 and running through January 2, 2017, customers who purchased a new Subaru selected from a list of organizations to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America (SOA) in their name. The ninth-annual Share the Love program allowed customers the opportunity to make donations to four national charities: the ASPCA©, Make-A-Wish©, Meals on Wheels America© and the National Park Foundation.  Additionally, customers of Flemington Subaru were given the opportunity to choose Flemington Subaru's designated local charity, The Hunterdon Healthcare Foundation (HHF) is the fundraising organization for Hunterdon Medical Center and supports the medical center's mission to provide high quality healthcare for their community.

"We are always happy to support this worthy program and raise money in the name of our long standing community partner, Hunterdon Healthcare Foundation" stated Steve Kalafer, Chairman of Flemington Subaru and the Flemington Car & Truck Country Family of Brands. "At Flemington Car & Truck Country we whole-heartily support the foundation's mission to provide high quality, cost-effective healthcare for our local community, and welcome the opportunity to validate their cause."

"We are proud to give back to our local community anyway we can," added Tim Morley, General Manager at Flemington Subaru. "Subaru's Share the Love Program falls in line with who we are as an organization. We always look for opportunities to strengthen our community and build a better life for those less fortunate."

Subaru of America donated more than $23.4 million to national and local charities during its annual "Share The Love" campaign bringing the total donated through the life of the program to more than $94 million.

Conveniently located at 167 Route 31 in Flemington NJ, Flemington Subaru, recipient of the 2017 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award and a Subaru Stellar Performer Dealer, proudly offers for sale and services a full line of New & Certified Pre-Owned Subaru vehicles. The Flemington Car and Truck Country Family of Brands, "Family, Independent… Not Corporate," is comprised of 16 manufacturer brands and 8 dealership locations on Routes 202 & 31 and is now in its 40th year of operation.  For further information call 1-800- Flemington or visit http://www.Flemington.com.

End
Source:Flemington Subaru
Email:***@flemington.com Email Verified
Tags:Flemington Subaru, Family of Brands, Flemington Car & Truck
Industry:Automotive
Location:Flemington - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 13, 2017
Flemington Car & Truck Country News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share