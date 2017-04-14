News By Tag
Private Advising Group Named Overall Law Firm of the Year
Private Advising Group Named Law Firm of the Year in Five Categories
• Asset Protection
• Hedge Funds
• Private Equity
• Real Estate
• Venture Capital
Also, a few of PAG's Partners also have been named Lawyer of the Year:
• Pieter Weyts (Private Equity)
• Lizbeth Flores (Complex Cross-Border Transactions)
• Juan Pablo Cappello (Corporate/M&A)
• Jaime D. Guttman (International Law)
Since its inception, PAG has been a law firm of reference in Miami for international clients with cross border considerations. "We have had another very exciting year at PAG with a wide variety of transactions, from offshore bond offerings, venture capital, asset purchases, and most recently a management buyout. We are very pleased with the recognitions and are continuously dedicated to serving our clients' needs in the most pragmatic and efficient manner." - said Pieter A. Weyts, partner at PAG. "PAG continues to show that a small platform offers clients more service and better accountability. Very proud of the work of the whole PAG family." said Juan Pablo Cappelo, Partner at PAG.
About Private Advising Group, P.A.
Private Advising Group is a Miami based law firm focused on complex international and domestic business, real estate transactions and litigation. PAG was founded in 2014 by Jason Stark, Juan Pablo Cappello, Jaime Guttman and Jackson Hwu. It has been named one of only twelve Tier 1 Miami firms for corporate law by Best Law Firms – U.S. News and overall Law Firm of the Year for 2017 by ACQ Law Awards, among others
