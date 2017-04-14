 
News By Tag
* Private Advising Group
* Juan Pablo Cappello
* PAG
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Private Advising Group Named Overall Law Firm of the Year

Private Advising Group Named Law Firm of the Year in Five Categories
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Private Advising Group
* Juan Pablo Cappello
* PAG

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
* Awards

MIAMI - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Private Advising Group PA, a leading boutique law firm based in Miami, is honored to announce that they have been named for a second consecutive year Overall Law Firm of the Year and named Law Firm of the Year by ACQ5 (Acquisition Finance Magazine) in the following five categories:

• Asset Protection
• Hedge Funds
• Private Equity
• Real Estate
• Venture Capital

Also, a few of PAG's Partners also have been named Lawyer of the Year:

• Pieter Weyts (Private Equity)
• Lizbeth Flores (Complex Cross-Border Transactions)
• Juan Pablo Cappello (Corporate/M&A)
• Jaime D. Guttman (International Law)


Since its inception, PAG has been a law firm of reference in Miami for international clients with cross border considerations. "We have had another very exciting year at PAG with a wide variety of transactions, from offshore bond offerings, venture capital, asset purchases, and most recently a management buyout.  We are very pleased with the recognitions and are continuously dedicated to serving our clients' needs in the most pragmatic and efficient manner."  - said Pieter A. Weyts, partner at PAG. "PAG continues to show that a small platform offers clients more service and better accountability.  Very proud of the work of the whole PAG family." said Juan Pablo Cappelo, Partner at PAG.


About Private Advising Group, P.A.

Private Advising Group is a Miami based law firm focused on complex international and domestic business, real estate transactions and litigation. PAG was founded in 2014 by Jason Stark, Juan Pablo Cappello, Jaime Guttman and Jackson Hwu. It has been named one of only twelve Tier 1 Miami firms for corporate law by Best Law Firms – U.S. News and overall Law Firm of the Year for 2017 by ACQ Law Awards, among others

http://www.privateadvising.com

PAG most recent newsletter https://goo.gl/dBn2O8

Contact
Juan Pablo Cappello
***@private-advising.com
End
Source:Private Advising Group, P.A.
Email:***@private-advising.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Private Advising Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share