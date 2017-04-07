News By Tag
PODS® Phoenix Gives Away "Indoor Brew Lounge" at Bites 'n Brews Festival
Local Moving and Storage Company to partner with Rivera Broadcasting and Del Sol Furniture for giveaway, benefiting UMOM New Day Centers
On April 22, Phoenicians can venture down to the Westgate Entertainment District from 5 – 9 pm to sample over 20 craft breweries and taste bites from Westgate restaurants on their way to the PODS Phoenix and Del Sol Furniture Indoor Brew Lounge.
Festival goers can visit the special diamond plate PODS container and experience the lounge full of furniture, a flat screen TV and a Kegerator and enter for their chance to win a gift card to create their own retreat, courtesy of Del Sol Furniture. To enter, attendees can text the key word "PODS" to 68683 for their chance to win.
After the festival, all the furniture inside the PODS container will be donated to UMOM New Day Centers, to provide the residents with new lounge space.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the return of the Bites 'n Brews Festival," said Mike Smith, Vice President of Operations for PODS Phoenix. "We love getting to know the people here in Phoenix and what better way to do that than over some cold beer and great food?"
For more information on the Bites 'n Brews Craft Beer Festival visit: http://bitesbrews.com/
