April 2017
SCOTS- Eye Stem Cell Study Beats Research Goals

Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study publications advance stem cell research
 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study or SCOTS has exceeded its research contribution goals as reported in Research Gate- the premier professional network for scientists and researchers.  Currently Research Gate members have read articles provided by the SCOTS clinicians almost 300 times. These are the same articles published in peer reviewed scientific-medical journals by the SCOTS researchers.  The members reviewing SCOTS articles typically do basic and clinical research in the stem cell arena, lending their support for the SCOTS stem cell treatment protocols used in treating eye patients.

      There have been an addition 250+ full profile viewings by scientific colleagues in Research Gate, demonstrating increasing interest in the stem cell treatment studies sponsored by MD Stem Cells. These include the original Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study (SCOTS) National Clinical Trial Number 01920867, the follow on Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study II (SCOTS2) National Clinical Trial Number 03011541 and the new Neurology Stem Cell Treatment study (NEST) National Clinical Trial Number 02795052.   The SCOTS2 study is actively recruiting new patients and treating optic nerve and retinal diseases.  The NEST study is actively recruiting and treating a variety of neurologic diseases including Parkinson's disease (PD), Stroke (CVA), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Peripheral Neuropathy and other neurologic diseases.

      SCOTS, SCOTS2 and NEST all use bone marrow stem cells (BMSC) from the patient themselves which has an exceptional safety record.   They have never used adipose or fat stem cells which can harmful to patients with eye and neurologic conditions.

      "We are extremely pleased with our journal article statistics which have strongly exceeded our goals", indicated Dr. Steven Levy, the registered SCOTS study director with Research Gate.  "Our articles have likely been read and reviewed many thousands of times directly from the journals where we have published. But Research Gate tracks their membership journal article readings. To be this well received within the Research Gate community by many of the top researchers in the stem cell field is very exciting and substantiates that our work is held in high regard."

      In addition to the strong uptake of SCOTS articles within Research Gate, Dr. Levy also points out that the SCOTS journal articles have been cited by other registered Research Gate scientists in their own independent journal articles multiple times.  "This is testimony of the value and importance of the research contributions SCOTS is making to the stem cell field" said Dr. Levy.  Citing an article means listing it in your submitted paper to support the premise of your own work or conclusions.  "To be a trusted citation in other stem cell and scientific research publications speaks to the significance and accuracy of the studies we are doing."

      The SCOTS research physicians continue to submit articles for publication, sharing their results and newly developed insights regarding how bone marrow derived stem cells work and may improve vision. Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, Principal Investigator and stem cell surgeon for the SCOTS and NEST studies, remarks: "We have always approached stem cell work with the following priorities: strive to improve patients with otherwise incurable or progressive disease; offer treatment to patients who have minimal risk factors and potential for improvement using our protocols providing BMSC; report our results to advance understanding in the stem cell field, validate our treatment approaches and help other researchers formulate their own basic and clinical research studies. We believe we are outpacing all these goals."

      MD Stem Cells is Sponsor of the Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study II and the Neurologic Stem Cell Treatment Study.  They are a trusted and valued source of the latest information regarding clinically available adult stem cell treatments for patients.  Patients interested in treatment in SCOTS2 or NEST may contact MD Stem Cells by email - info@mdstemcells.com -  by phone 203-423-9494 or by visiting the website  http://www.mdstemcells.com and using the Contact Us page.  Please follow us on Twitter @mdstemcells.com for updates about stem cell treatments.

Contact
Steven Levy MD
MD Stem Cells
203-423-9494
***@mdstemcells.com
