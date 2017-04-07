 
News By Tag
* Skincare
* Eczema
* Cosmetics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

Made in Japan 100% natural sugar scrub Sucremor debuts at Cherry Blossom Festivals

Sucremor (www.sucremor.com), (Parent company: Abyssal Japan) a unique small company which sells all natural cosmetics made of Hokkaido beet sugar will be participating in Cherry Blossom Festivals across the country
 
 
Untitled-1
Untitled-1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Skincare
* Eczema
* Cosmetics

Industry:
* Beauty

Location:
* San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
* Events

SAN FRANCISCO - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Made in Japan 100% natural sugar scrub Sucremor debuts at Cherry Blossom Festivals

San Francisco, California – April, 2017

Sucremor (www.sucremor.com), (Parent company: Abyssal Japan) a unique small company which sells all natural cosmetics made of Hokkaido beet sugar will be participating in Cherry Blossom Festivals across the country to give consumers the opportunity to see and purchase their products in person.

"We are excited to be able to meet customers in person and have them experience our products. Currently we only have an online presence in the U.S., and this is a great opportunity for us to have more people feel the difference sugar can make with their skin.  It helped the founder's daughters, and we hope it will be useful to many others who are facing challenges finding the just right product".

Sucremor has a line of sugar scrubs of 5 different scents: citrus, lavender, hakka, vanilla, and rosemary.  They are available in 3 sizes (10g:$5, 15g:$12 and 35g:$30).  A limited edition Cherry Blossom Festival special "Sakura" is available for $12 only at the festival booths.
In addition, only at the in-person events, a sugar soap (13g: $5, 100g: $35) and konjac root sponge ($10) are available for purchase.

Spring festivals attending in 2017:

San Francisco Cherry Blossom Festival  - April 15 (Sat)

Monterey Park Cherry Blossom Festival – April 22 (Sat), 23 (Sun)

Japan Festival Boston  – April 30 (Sun)

White Plains Cherry Blossom Festival – May 7 (Sun)

To learn more about Sucremor, visit their website at www.sucremor.com or contact info@sucremor.com

About Sucremor

Sucremor is the U.S. subsidiary of Abyssal Japan, a cosmetics company based in Hokkaido, Japan.  It was founded by Mari Noboritate, mother of 2, who worked for a US cosmetics company in New York City.  While she was in NY, she learned that sugar can help keep skin moist. This led to her thinking that it might help her daughters who both had bad eczema.  When the girls used Mari's trial product, they saw results and the itching and dryness faded away.  This led to the creation of the waterless sugar scrub (patented in 2003) which is sold today, made using Hokkaido sugar beets.

Contact
Sucremor USA, LLC
***@sucremor.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sucremor.com Email Verified
Tags:Skincare, Eczema, Cosmetics
Industry:Beauty
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share