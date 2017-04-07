News By Tag
Women Veterans ROCK! & The Fire Department of New York City Partner In Recruiting Women Veterans
Women Veterans Wanted To Join The Camaraderie Of The FDNY! The Open Registration Period Is Now Open!
Women Veterans ROCK! and the New York Fire Department (FDNY) have joined together to recruit Women Veterans to file for the 2017 Firefighter Exam. Women Veterans bring military service, training and experiences that are highly compatible to post-military service as: Firefighters;
The application to file for the "Open Competitive Firefighter Exam" is open now. The FDNY offers Women Veterans many opportunities to start another rewarding career in public service. Every day, FDNY personnel make a real difference in the lives of other people.
"The Fire Department of New York City is an exciting and honorable post-military career for Today's Military Women, Military Spouses and other Women in Military Families who also met the baseline requirements of this rewarding profession,"
"Women Veterans ROCK! is excited to be a supporter of the FDNY and America's Women Veterans at the same time. We salute FDNY for their long-standing commitment to America's Women Veterans and to Women Veterans ROCK!," says Ms. Harmon-Pugh.
The open competitive registration for the Firefighter's Exam began April 5. To learn more about registration requirements and to sign up, visit Join FDNY (http://www.joinfdny.com/
To learn more about Workforce & Leadership Development Programs at Women Veterans ROCK! visit WomenVetsRock.org
For media inquiries, please contact Angel Livas: angel@dcmediaconnection.com or 202-930-3262.
About Women Veterans ROCK!
"Women Veterans ROCK!" is a Coalition of Women Veteran Organizations and Women Advocacy Organizations Supporting Women Veterans & Military Families. The Women Veterans ROCK! Advocacy Campaign is sponsored by The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. with satellite operations in the Greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Region. Join the ladies of Women Veterans ROCK! for the 2017 Women Veterans Summer Leadership Retreat on June 23-24, 2017 in Philadelphia, PA. To learn more about the retreat and Women Veterans ROCK! online at WomenVetsRock.org.
