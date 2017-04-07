 
Women Veterans ROCK! & The Fire Department of New York City Partner In Recruiting Women Veterans

Women Veterans Wanted To Join The Camaraderie Of The FDNY! The Open Registration Period Is Now Open!
 
 
Register TODAY! To Join The FDNY
Register TODAY! To Join The FDNY
 
NEW YORK - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Women Veterans ROCK! is the nation's leading workforce and leadership development organizations for today's transitioning military women. They are dedicated to providing Women Veterans with the tools they need to live successful post-military/civilian lives.  Women Veterans ROCK is excited to announce that the Fire Department of New York City has joined the esteemed ranks of Women Veterans ROCK! as a National Coalition Partner.

Women Veterans ROCK! and the New York Fire Department (FDNY) have joined together to recruit Women Veterans to file for the 2017 Firefighter Exam. Women Veterans bring military service, training and experiences that are highly compatible to post-military service as: Firefighters; EMS & Paramedics; Dispatchers; Inspectors; and Civilian Personnel. We encourage Women Veterans to file today during the "Open Filing Period" to be eligible to take the upcoming FDNY Fighters Exam this Fall.

The application to file for the "Open Competitive Firefighter Exam" is open now. The FDNY offers Women Veterans many opportunities to start another rewarding career in public service.  Every day, FDNY personnel make a real difference in the lives of other people.

"The Fire Department of New York City is an exciting and honorable post-military career for Today's Military Women, Military Spouses and other Women in Military Families who also met the baseline requirements of this rewarding profession," says, Deborah Harmon-Pugh, President of The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation and National Campaign Chair of Women Veterans ROCK!.

"Women Veterans ROCK! is excited to be a supporter of the FDNY and America's Women Veterans at the same time.  We salute FDNY for their long-standing commitment to America's Women Veterans and to Women Veterans ROCK!," says Ms. Harmon-Pugh.

The open competitive registration for the Firefighter's Exam began April 5.  To learn more about registration requirements and to sign up, visit Join FDNY (http://www.joinfdny.com/). You can also stay abreast of the latest news and updates regarding FDNY or Women Veterans ROCK! by following hashtags #JoinFDNY & #WVR2020.

To learn more about Workforce & Leadership Development Programs at Women Veterans ROCK! visit WomenVetsRock.org

For media inquiries, please contact Angel Livas: angel@dcmediaconnection.com or 202-930-3262.

About Women Veterans ROCK!

"Women Veterans ROCK!" is a Coalition of Women Veteran Organizations and Women Advocacy Organizations Supporting Women Veterans & Military Families.  The Women Veterans ROCK! Advocacy Campaign is sponsored by The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. with satellite operations in the Greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Region. Join the ladies of Women Veterans ROCK! for the 2017 Women Veterans Summer Leadership Retreat on June 23-24, 2017 in Philadelphia, PA. To learn more about the retreat and Women Veterans ROCK! online at WomenVetsRock.org.

Contact
Angel Livas
***@dcmediaconnection.com
Source:Women Veterans ROCK!
Email:***@dcmediaconnection.com Email Verified
Click to Share