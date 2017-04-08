News By Tag
San Francisco-based Author Launches Innovative Books to Empower Readers and Transform the Future of
San Francisco-based author Zakiyya Rosebelle introduces a new type of innovative book to readers across America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Her interactive books are changing the role of readers and transforming the way books are read.
Often times, people say that they read books in order to escape from their daily lives or to imagine what life would be life if it were different. Zakiyya's readers learn to look at their own lives differently. She is changing the concept of books and the role of readers. The books are about her readers, for her readers, and by her readers.
"Life is a precious journey. Along the way, collect a little keepsake from your most magical moments, beautiful blessings, and awesome adventures. Save the keepsakes inside this gratitude journal. There are gratitude exercises and fun journal prompts with specific pages for each treasure you collect such as 'theater tickets from your favorite movie' and 'dried wildflowers from a picnic or outing.' The love, beauty, happiness, adventure, and fun from this year of your life will be safely preserved in this treasure book. You will smile whenever you turn the pages of your storybook and realize that you are living another year of life beautifully."
The Happy Rosy Day Book is a gratitude journal that brings fun and cheer throughout the year by encouraging you to embrace the art of positive thinking, indulge yourself in the beautiful things in life, and celebrate and love yourself! Each book from the collection is designed to be a delightful reminder to enjoy life, practice gratitude, and record positive thoughts to document happiness in your storybook.
About SweetLittleLuxuries.com
Founded in 2012 by Zakiyya Rosebelle, SweetLittleLuxuries.com is a San Francisco Bay Area-based women-owned business that inspires women and girls the world over to style a lovely life by embracing who they are, indulging in the things that bring them joy, and learning to see the magic and wonders in each day. For more information, please visit http://sweetlittleluxuries.com/
Contact
Laila Ma
***@sweetlittleluxuries.com
