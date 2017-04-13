Country(s)
WEWOKIT Review: We Have Tried WEWOKIT! Here is What We Think About the Food
All We Can Say is Delicious! Lunch is Great at the Office These Days
Our team tried several dishes on the tasting menu which included: the sichuan beef jerky, Kung Pao chicken, green edamame and the house miso. The noodles and ingredients were quite fresh. Chief Chef Steven Song, Master Chef Mr. Wang and CEO John Zhang prepared some great dishes, all of which were quick, easy and delicious! What we liked the most was the fact that the ingredients were really fresh.
But wait, it gets better. All the invited guests got to leave with several pre-packaged meals. My two favorites are the WOK BAO and the Kung Pao chicken.
We highly recommend trying it. The WOK PACK B (https://www.wewokit.com/
To learn more about WEWOKIT, please visit: www.wewokit.com.
