WEWOKIT Review: We Have Tried WEWOKIT! Here is What We Think About the Food

All We Can Say is Delicious! Lunch is Great at the Office These Days
 
WEWOKIT
WEWOKIT
NEW YORK - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Here in the office, we are always trying to make deadlines for our clients. That usually translates into two skipping lunch or eating the same dishes from the nearby delis etc. ... Well last month, we attended a tasting event organized by the Palate Group and MASU. What an #epicurean experience it was!

Our team tried several dishes on the tasting menu which included: the sichuan beef jerky, Kung Pao chicken, green edamame and the house miso. The noodles and ingredients were quite fresh. Chief Chef Steven Song, Master Chef Mr. Wang and CEO John Zhang prepared some great dishes, all of which were quick, easy and delicious! What we liked the most was the fact that the ingredients were really fresh.

But wait, it gets better. All the invited guests got to leave with several pre-packaged meals. My two favorites are the WOK BAO and the Kung Pao chicken.

We highly recommend trying it. The WOK PACK B (https://www.wewokit.com/collections/all) is a great package that feeds 6 -7 people. Each dish takes anywhere from 30 seconds to 3 minutes to prepare. $15 to $20 dollars will get you fresh meals for 3 or 4 people. No need to do dishes afterwards.

To learn more about WEWOKIT, please visit: www.wewokit.com.

