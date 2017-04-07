Southern California Surfing Icon Shares Stories from the Sunshine State's Rich Beach History

GranVida Community Welcomes Kathy "Gidget" Zuckerman for Carpinteria Community Event

-- On Saturday April 22, GranVida Senior Living and Memory Care community will welcome Kathy "Gidget" Zuckerman for a journey into the days when Moondoggie, Lover Boy, Durf the Drag, Pokey, the Big Kahuna and many others roamed the sun-drenched sands ofSoCal in search of the perfect wave.The sunshine state's original female surfing icon, who rode the waves at Waikiki beach on her 60birthday, was inspired to take up the sport by watching the boys surf at the Malibu pier. The Malibu surfers all had nicknames, and Gidget's was derived from her short stature and notoriety for being one of the only girls in the water. Her story inspired a series of movies that rose to popularity in the 1960's.GranVida invites the community to meet the real "Gidget," share in a visually rich afternoon of storytelling, and enjoy complementary refreshments provided by the community's top-notch culinary team. Tours of GranVida's beautiful accommodations and lush, inviting grounds will also be available. Seating is limited and RSVPs are required. Call 805.576.7502 no later than Thursday April 20GranVida Senior Living and Memory Care opened in February of this year in the lovely seaside town of Carpinteria. It is managed jointly by Seniority, Inc., an innovative leader in providing senior housing marketing and sales services, and Steadfast Management, a real estate development, investment and management company. GranVida has been an active member of the local community and has contributed to the annual Alzheimer's Association Walk, the Carpinteria Avocado Festival, and the Carpinteria Alzheimer's Support Group.