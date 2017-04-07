 
News By Tag
* Gran Vida Senior Living
* Gidget Surfing Icon
* Carpinteria CA
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carpinteria
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Southern California Surfing Icon Shares Stories from the Sunshine State's Rich Beach History

GranVida Community Welcomes Kathy "Gidget" Zuckerman for Carpinteria Community Event
 
CARPINTERIA, Calif. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- On Saturday April 22nd, GranVida Senior Living and Memory Care community will welcome Kathy "Gidget" Zuckerman for a journey into the days when Moondoggie, Lover Boy, Durf the Drag, Pokey, the Big Kahuna and many others roamed the sun-drenched sands of
SoCal in search of the perfect wave.

The sunshine state's original female surfing icon, who rode the waves at Waikiki beach on her 60th birthday, was inspired to take up the sport by watching the boys surf at the Malibu pier.  The Malibu surfers all had nicknames, and Gidget's was derived from her short stature and notoriety for being one of the only girls in the water.  Her story inspired a series of movies that rose to popularity in the 1960's.

GranVida invites the community to meet the real "Gidget," share in a visually rich afternoon of storytelling, and enjoy complementary refreshments provided by the community's top-notch culinary team.  Tours of GranVida's beautiful accommodations and lush, inviting grounds will also be available.  Seating is limited and RSVPs are required.  Call 805.576.7502  no later than Thursday April 20th.

ABOUT GRANVIDA

GranVida Senior Living and Memory Care opened in February of this year in the lovely seaside town of Carpinteria. It is managed jointly by Seniority, Inc., an innovative leader in providing senior housing marketing and sales services, and Steadfast Management, a real estate development, investment and management company.  GranVida has been an active member of the local community and has contributed to the annual Alzheimer's Association Walk, the Carpinteria Avocado Festival, and the Carpinteria Alzheimer's Support Group.

Contact
Briana Kallas
Consortium Media
***@consortium-media.com
End
Source:GranVida
Email:***@consortium-media.com Email Verified
Tags:Gran Vida Senior Living, Gidget Surfing Icon, Carpinteria CA
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Carpinteria - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consortium Media Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share