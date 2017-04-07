Blo Drive - The Beauty App That Makes You Feel Like A Celebrity Set To Expand To 17 More Cities

Booking a beauty service appointment has never been so easier. And now Blo Drive is coming to your neighborhood.

Blo Drive Mobile Beauty Services In Your Home

-- Expanding to Austin, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Miami, New York City, New Haven, Kansas City, Toronto, San Diego, San Francisco, Orlando, Las Vegas, Nashville, Detroit, Minnesota, and D.C., in just a short while, you will be able to experience what everyone else has been talking about. Convenience of beauty in the comfort of your own home, office, or hotel.Blo Drive is an on-demand mobile hair and beauty app specializing in blowouts, cuts, styling, grooming, makeup, nails, spray tans, and personal wardrobe styling, and allows users to order beauty services with the click of a button. The services will be delivered right to your door by top licensed beauty professionals, seven days a week and wherever you are. Whether a home, office, event, or wedding, licensed professionals will perform hair, makeup, nails, and spray tan services when and where you need it.Anthony West, developer and CEO of Blo Drive, says, "My goal is to provide the convenience of beauty services to households, events, and production sites across the world. Like Uber, everyone loves the convenience of being able to book an appointment easily with the click of a button. You do not have to second guess the pricing because I kept it compatible to what you find in your everyday salon. You do not have to wonder if you are getting a beauty professional who is experienced because all of our professionals are licensed and have years of experience in the industry. A majority of them work part time at salons within your city. All beauty professionals go through an extensive interview process to ensure that we are sending only the best to provide your service."Busy parents and professionals know the struggle of trying to schedule beauty services when they're pressed for time. Whether it's a nanny not showing up, getting off from work late, or any other scheduling obstacle, cancelling an appointment can mean that you could be going weeks without root touch-ups, trims, and other services. Blo Drive allows those with a busy schedule to get the services they need without moving their life around to get to the salon. With this App, the salon comes to your door. Blo Drive is currently hosting the interview process in each of the cities mentioned above for top notch beauty professionals.