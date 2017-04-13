Country(s)
Precise Tooling Solutions Launches Online Store Where Manufacturers Can Price, Configure and Purchase Ergonomic Workcells
Specialty manufacturer and plastics industry leader expands purchasing options for its ergonomic workstations, tables and bases.
"Today's demands on manufacturers are driving an unprecedented rate of change in terms of innovation and agility," said John Rowe, the Company's marketing leader. "We believe the key to accelerating our growth is providing multi-channel access to information about our Ergonomic Workcells, as well as the Plastic Injection Molds and CNC Machining we provide to manufacturers."
The online experience was optimized for manufacturers:
· Navigation is intuitive, providing easy access to product information, pricing packages and configuration options
· Visitors can download product spec sheets for all ErgoSmart products
· Manufacturers prefer using Purchasing Orders (PO's) in their acquisition process, so the store accommodates PO's instead of credit cards
Rowe added, "While B2C ecommerce receives more media attention, B2B ecommerce is the bigger revenue generator in the United States. The entry of ecommerce giant Amazon into B2B has accelerated the trend of B2B websites that emulate the B2C user experience. This was a key reason we selected Zoey as our back-end software engine. Zoey is an industry leader because of its focus on a clean user interface and usability on mobile devices."
Precise Tooling's adjustable height workstations, tables and bases provide optimal ergonomic safety and have application to all manufacturing or assembly settings. All units are built to order in five weeks or less at the Company's state-of-the-
Visit the online store at precisetooling.com/
About Precise Tooling Solutions
Precise Tooling Solutions is specialty manufacturer recognized for our its expertise with Plastic Injection Molds, CNC Machining and its ErgoSmart line of ergonomic workstations, tables and bases.
Our customers are category leading manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, medical device and consumer goods industries. Enhancing their productivity is why we exist, and serving them is at the very core of our culture. Maintaining this customer-centric mindset ensures we provide world-class craftsmanship, on-time delivery and fair prices.
Privately owned since 1979, our state-of-the-
Visit precisetooling.com to learn more about our capabilities, customers and craftsmen.
Contact jrowe@precisetooling.comto request a quote or schedule a site visit.
John Rowe - Precise Tooling Solutions
***@precisetooling.com
