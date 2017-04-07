News By Tag
2nd Annual Timehri Film Festival Announces 2017 Dates and Call for Submissions
Continuing its mission of highlighting the work of Guyanese and Caribbean filmmakers, TFF will again showcase the work of local filmmakers as well as that of their peers in the Caribbean diaspora. Alysia S. Christiani, RACA founder and TFF Marketing & Logistics Director says, "The Caribbean as a whole has a rich storytelling culture with stories we can all enjoy, so the Festival is also a way of bringing the stories and cultures of other Caribbean countries to Guyana."
Also, this year TFF will be partnering with Trinidad & Tobago's own Green Screen | The Environmental Film Festival, to present a day of film screenings highlighting environmental issues of particular significance to Guyana and the Caribbean. Carver Bacchus, founder & director of Sustain T&T, the environmental and sustainability education non-profit behind Green Screen, will lead a panel discussion following the screening. "We see Green Screen as a vehicle for regional and international exchange." says Bacchus, "With climate change already impacting us, all communities must become better informed, and empowered, to make decisions about their future. We're keen to partner with Timehri for the opportunity to connect with Guyanese audiences and forge stronger regional alliances, in both the environmental and creative sectors."
Romola Lucas, CAFA co-founder, and TFF Director adds, "Partnering with Green Screen, affords us the opportunity to open up conversations about preserving Guyana's traditional practices, protecting our environment, and using our resources in a sustainable manner, in the film context, without duplicating efforts already begun in other places. Our hope is to not only inform and inspire the work of future narrative filmmakers in Guyana but also the documentarians, painstakingly working in aspects of Guyanese culture and environment."
One of TFF's primary missions is to encourage, support and celebrate the work of Guyanese filmmakers, as well as to shine a light on films that speak to the country's history, landscape and culture. To this end, TFF announces the opening of their call for submissions for narrative and documentary features and short films - including films on the environment, music videos, and animations - made in Guyana and/or by Guyanese filmmakers See our submission deadlines below:
1. January 17, 2017: Submissions open 2. February 28, 2017: Early deadline 3. April 15, 2017: Official entry deadline 4. May 2, 2017: Notification Date
Complete information regarding eligibility and rules and regulations for the 2017 Timehri Film Festival are available at https://filmfreeway.com/
To stay up to date with the Timehri Film Festival, and for information on the films being screened and the screening schedule, visit our Website, like TFF on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @TimehriFF, using the hashtag #TimehriFF17.
Contact
Alysia S. Christiani
***@timehrifilmfestival.com
End
