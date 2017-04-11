Chemic Laboratories and Tamarack BDE Announunce Joint Cooperation Agreement

Media Contact

Joseph St.Laurent

President, CSO

781-821-5600

***@chemiclabs.com Joseph St.LaurentPresident, CSO781-821-5600

End

-- http://chemiclabs.com Chemic Laboratories Inc. and Tamarack today announced establishment of a formal three year renewable Joint Cooperation Agreement. Tamarack will represent Chemic in certain business development activities primarily in the areas of product development as it pertains to extractables and leachables Single-Use Systems (SUS) and traditional API and DP CMC services. Under this agreement, Tamarack will serve as a business development conduit to facilitate continued Chemic growth and provide our customers with an additional means of attentive and personalized service."Chemic is delighted to enter into this formal agreement. "Tamarack's team is the exact group we have been looking for to best represent us in the mid-west territory and we look forward to a long and lasting relationship"said Joseph St. Laurent, President and CSO of Chemic Laboratories Inc. "This Joint Agreement allows our two companies to immediately take advantage of our individual expertise's and continue as an important resource for our customers.""Tamarack could not be more pleased to be working with Chemic. Chemic has a strong reputation as a high-quality organization that has helped so many of its customer successfully prepare products for market, which fits well with Tamarack's customer focus strategy" stated Todd Kapp, CEO of Tamarack Business Development Enterprises, LLC. "Offering state of the art technologies and services is critical to development of life saving products and taking this next step with Chemic will help us facilitate the process."