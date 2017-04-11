News By Tag
Chemic Laboratories and Tamarack BDE Announunce Joint Cooperation Agreement
"Chemic is delighted to enter into this formal agreement. "Tamarack's team is the exact group we have been looking for to best represent us in the mid-west territory and we look forward to a long and lasting relationship"
"Tamarack could not be more pleased to be working with Chemic. Chemic has a strong reputation as a high-quality organization that has helped so many of its customer successfully prepare products for market, which fits well with Tamarack's customer focus strategy" stated Todd Kapp, CEO of Tamarack Business Development Enterprises, LLC. "Offering state of the art technologies and services is critical to development of life saving products and taking this next step with Chemic will help us facilitate the process."
Media Contact
Joseph St.Laurent
President, CSO
781-821-5600
***@chemiclabs.com
