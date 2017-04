Tri-Town Construction hires Sean Thies as field operations manager

Sean Thies cropped Web

Tri-Town Construction LLC

Tri-Town Construction LLC

-- Tri-Town Construction has hired Sean Thies as its field operations manager. Thies is responsible for all aspects of commercial and residential construction projects, from estimates, planning and allocating vendor, personnel, and materials resources, setting benchmarks, and managing budgets—to and including a final walkthrough with clients to ensure their complete satisfaction.Thies is originally from Effingham, Illinois and has an associate's degree in business from Southwest Illinois College. With the exception of eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps, he's been in construction most of his life, learning the trade alongside his father. Following relocation to Southwest Florida, Thies was a field manager with Pulte Homes in the Winding Cypress community and a commercial office project manager for Cushman and Wakefield."I'm enjoying my work at Tri-Town Construction,"said Thies. "I like the diversity of doing both residential and commercial custom remodeling, new builds and roofing."Tri-Town Construction LLC is a fully licensed and insured general contractor and roofing contractor serving Bonita Springs, Estero, Fort Myers, and Naples. It specializes in residential and commercial construction with an emphasis on remodeling and roofing. It is also licensed in mold, water, and fire remediation. For more information, visit www.Tri-TownConstruction.com or call (239) 895-2058.