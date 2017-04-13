News By Tag
Tri-Town Construction hires Sean Thies as field operations manager
Thies is originally from Effingham, Illinois and has an associate's degree in business from Southwest Illinois College. With the exception of eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps, he's been in construction most of his life, learning the trade alongside his father. Following relocation to Southwest Florida, Thies was a field manager with Pulte Homes in the Winding Cypress community and a commercial office project manager for Cushman and Wakefield.
Tri-Town Construction LLC is a fully licensed and insured general contractor and roofing contractor serving Bonita Springs, Estero, Fort Myers, and Naples. It specializes in residential and commercial construction with an emphasis on remodeling and roofing. It is also licensed in mold, water, and fire remediation. For more information, visit www.Tri-TownConstruction.com or call (239) 895-2058.
