News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Turningpoint Communications Holds Treasury Management Training for Dallas Financial Professionals
Now in its 10th year, this course is a highly interactive, relationship-
"Although most treasury management sales professionals are highly experienced and skilled salespeople, the selling of treasury management solutions requires a different set of sophisticated tools which may be different than those of other bankers," Egan Kenny said. "This course helps treasury management professionals transition from salesperson to trusted advisor, while transforming commercial clients' operations and building out highly profitable ongoing fee-based revenue streams that have the potential to drive deeper profitability for banks. We also help other banking professionals to understand what quantitative and qualitative value treasury management solutions can bring to almost any business customer relationship.
"Treasury management solutions can revolutionize a client's operations while providing peace of mind for business leaders in their collection and disbursement of funds for services rendered," Egan Kenny continued. "Earning the trust and consulting with commercial clients and prospects on the efficiencies, risk management, cost savings and productivity that can be realized through successful implementation of treasury management solutions can make all the difference."
At PlainsCapital, their sales culture runs deep. Team members of all levels participated in the course.
• Tye Barton, Senior Vice President and Treasury Management Team Head, said, "This course is valuable for newer team members and provides a great refresher for the most seasoned treasury management sales professionals."
• Dacia Salinas, Assistant Vice President/Treasury Management Officer, said, "I love Laurel's energy! Her enthusiasm and love for treasury management has inspired me to go out and sell, sell, sell more!"
• Rose Mary Slagle, Treasury Analyst, PlainsCapital Bank, offered, "Educational, engaging and entertaining in one class!"
"We welcome the opportunity to provide customized, onsite treasury management specific sales trainings for other goal-oriented banks and bankers," added Egan Kenny. "We have also begun offering regional treasury management sales trainings across the country for individual bankers or small teams of treasury management salespeople who need training, but for whom an onsite training is not possible or warranted. We are looking forward to returning to Dallas for a November 9-10 training open to all treasury management specialists who would benefit from our 'Moving from Salesperson to Trusted Advisor' treasury management sales training.
"We're also planning to lead this course again in the Boston area on June 29-30, as well as in Columbus, OH, on June 13-14, and in Chicago, IL, and Pittsburgh, PA, this fall."
About Turningpoint Communications
In its 10th year, Turningpoint Communications (www.turningpointcommunications.com) is a national marketing and business development support firm focused on financial services, high-tech, retail, academia, healthcare, and membership organizations. Turningpoint offers industry-specific programming and deliverables that get results by promoting their clients' thought leadership, best practices and engaging constituents in dynamic ways.
Turningpoint Communications was founded by Laurel Egan Kenny, MSCM, MBA, in 2007 after 13 years of building and leading marketing and business development teams for two large, global Fortune 100 financial services firms in wealth and treasury management divisions. Laurel served on the Boards of Directors of the New England Association for Financial Professionals from 2007 to 2013 (including President) and continues to serve the Dallas Association for Financial Professionals as Communications Chair (2013 to present). She is also the Social Media Chair for the Alliance of Texas Treasury Association's TEXPO 2018 Conference when it returns to Dallas and is an award winning and presenting Regional Officer of the national Association for Financial Professionals. Laurel built and grew the commercial Global Solutions Group's marketing and business development servicing discipline at Sovereign Bancorp (now Santander) and, as a founding member of a corporate entrepreneurial wealth management division at State Street, she served as a member of a business development and relationship management team that grew assets under administration from $0 to $150 billion in two years. Laurel presents nationally on cash and treasury management-related topics, as well as on marketing and business development practices, including social media and thought leadership.
For more information about Turningpoint Communications, please visit www.turningpointcommunications.com.
Photo Caption: Laurel Egan Kenny (standing) with (from left to right) Dacia Salinas, Angela Carmichael, and Megan Avery, all of PlainsCapital Bank.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse