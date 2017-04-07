Country(s)
Memorial Hospital of Gardena Recognized as Baby-Friendly Birth Facility
GARDENA, Calif. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Avanti Hospitals announces that its Memorial Hospital of Gardena (MHG) has received prestigious international recognition as a baby-friendly designated birth facility from Baby-Friendly USA, Inc.
Baby-Friendly USA, Inc is the U.S. authority for the implementation of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative ("BFHI"), a global program sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). The initiative encourages and recognizes hospitals and birthing centers that offer an optimal level of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. Based on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, this prestigious international award recognizes birth facilities that offer breastfeeding mothers the information, confidence, and skills needed to successfully initiate and continue breastfeeding their babies.
"We are proud to offer new mothers the highest level of support when it comes to decisions surrounding the feeding of their newborns," said Kathy Wojno, CEO of Memorial Hospital of Gardena. "Our dedicated staff is honored to give the future leaders of tomorrow a great start."
There are more than 20,000 designated Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers worldwide. Currently there are 416 active Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers in the United States. The "Baby-Friendly"
About Avanti Hospitals
The Avanti Hospitals, LLC system consists of Memorial Hospital of Gardena, Coast Plaza Hospital, East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital, and Community Hospital of Huntington Park. All four acute care hospitals are located near Los Angeles, California. Avanti's mission is to provide affordable, high-quality healthcare services to their community with consistency and compassion, which they achieve by focusing on hospitals in underserved areas that will benefit from this strategy. For more information, visit www.avantihospitals.com.
Contact
Amie Boersma
***@avantihospitals.com
