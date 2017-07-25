 
News By Tag
* New Single
* Let's Work It Out
* Nate W Lane
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Internet Sensation, "Sax Bae", Debut Jazz Single "Let's Work It Out" is Now Available for Purchase

Social Media's New #Bae Preparing to Release Original Music after receiving revenue reviews on his Saxophone covers of Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, New Edition, D.R.A.M, and Lil' Yachty, just to name a few.
 
 
Let's Work It Out (The Single)
Let's Work It Out (The Single)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New Single
Let's Work It Out
Nate W Lane

Industry:
Music

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Products

ATLANTA - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Internet sensation, "#SaxBae", will be makinghis first single entitled "Let's Work It Out" was released on April 21, 2017. Nate Lane, 23, was coined new hashtag identity, "#SaxBae", from his popularity on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. He has taken social media by storm with his saxophone covers inspired by well-known artists, including: Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, New Edition, D.R.A.M, and Lil' Yachty, just to name a few.

Outside of his passion for music, his fame with the media skyrocketed from him posting several "superhuman" weightlifting and fitness videos. His popularity actually began after a video he posted on his Instagram doing leg-squats with his vehicle. He has been featured by ESPN, Time Magazine, Daily Motion, and numerous other blogs. "#SaxBae" was featured via video on the CBS hit talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden. Corden classifies him as, "The Total Package- he's strong, smart, and saxophone".

While Lane is appreciative of his new found fame and enjoying his fans, he maintains that it is only God who made all of this possible. "The one thing that keeps me focused is that I know that God has blessed me with a platform to share His goodness. Many people are given great opportunities but it's what you do with the opportunity that makes it count." Lane wants to inspire his generation to use their God-given talents to edify their communities and to walk in their purpose.

"Let's Work It Out" captivatingly combines his passions of music and weightlifting into a melodious, jazz-inspired body of work. Filled with jazz-riffs and sultry tones, this instrumental embodies all that Lane represents: fun, yet focused. Lane shares that the concept has a universal message, from "mending relationships to reaching a goal". He encourages his listeners to keep working towards their goals until it becomes their reality.

Lane's debut single is available for purchase on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Google Play, Pandora, and iHeart Radio.


***#SaxBae is on Instagram/Twitter @natewlane; or visit his Facebook page, Nathaniel Lane***

About LRL Pinnacle Music Group

LRL Pinnacle Music Group is a full-scale music publishing company; owned by GRAMMY Pro, Lashell V. Lane, who is also a member of The Recording Academy & The National Association of Record Industry Professionals (NARIP).

For bookings, contact natelanebookings@lrlpinnaclemusicgroup.com.

Media Contact
Lashell V. Lane
LRL Pinnacle Music Group LLC
678-477-6162
natelanebookings@lrlpinnaclemusicgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lrlpinnaclemusicgroup.com
Posted By:***@lrlpinnaclemusicgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:New Single, Let's Work It Out, Nate W Lane
Industry:Music
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 25, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share