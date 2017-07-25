Internet Sensation, "Sax Bae", Debut Jazz Single "Let's Work It Out" is Now Available for Purchase

Social Media's New #Bae Preparing to Release Original Music after receiving revenue reviews on his Saxophone covers of Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, New Edition, D.R.A.M, and Lil' Yachty, just to name a few.

Let's Work It Out (The Single)

Lashell V. Lane

LRL Pinnacle Music Group LLC

678-477-6162

natelanebookings@ lrlpinnaclemusicgroup.com

-- Internet sensation, "#SaxBae", will be makinghis first single entitled "Let's Work It Out" was released on April 21, 2017. Nate Lane, 23, was coined new hashtag identity, "#SaxBae", from his popularity on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. He has taken social media by storm with his saxophone covers inspired by well-known artists, including: Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, New Edition, D.R.A.M, and Lil' Yachty, just to name a few.Outside of his passion for music, his fame with the media skyrocketed from him posting several "superhuman"weightlifting and fitness videos. His popularity actually began after a video he posted on his Instagram doing leg-squats with his vehicle. He has been featured by ESPN, Time Magazine, Daily Motion, and numerous other blogs. "#SaxBae" was featured via video on the CBS hit talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden. Corden classifies him as, "The Total Package- he's strong, smart, and saxophone".While Lane is appreciative of his new found fame and enjoying his fans, he maintains that it is only God who made all of this possible. "The one thing that keeps me focused is that I know that God has blessed me with a platform to share His goodness. Many people are given great opportunities but it's what you do with the opportunity that makes it count." Lane wants to inspire his generation to use their God-given talents to edify their communities and to walk in their purpose."Let's Work It Out" captivatingly combines his passions of music and weightlifting into a melodious, jazz-inspired body of work. Filled with jazz-riffs and sultry tones, this instrumental embodies all that Lane represents: fun, yet focused. Lane shares that the concept has a universal message, from "mending relationships to reaching a goal". He encourages his listeners to keep working towards their goals until it becomes their reality.Lane's debut single is available for purchase on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Google Play, Pandora, and iHeart Radio.***#SaxBae is on Instagram/Twitter @natewlane; or visit his Facebook page, Nathaniel Lane***About LRL Pinnacle Music GroupLRL Pinnacle Music Group is a full-scale music publishing company; owned by GRAMMY Pro, Lashell V. Lane, who is also a member of The Recording Academy & The National Association of Record Industry Professionals (NARIP).For bookings, contact natelanebookings@lrlpinnaclemusicgroup.com.