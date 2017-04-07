 
Scientology Public Information Center surpasses its 11,000 Visitor Mark

On April 6th, the Manager of the Scientology Information Center, Amber Skjelset, announced that the Center surpassed its first milestone since its ribbon cutting ceremony on July 11th, 2015.
 
 
Scientology Information Center
Scientology Information Center
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- As of this past week, since the ribbon fell nearly two years ago at its grand opening, the Scientology Information Center has welcomed more than 11,800 guests through it doors providing answers to Scientology through its gallery of exhibits containing more than 350 videos presentations about basic concepts of Dianetics, Scientology, Churches around the world and the life of Mr. L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder.

"People love visiting the center in downtown Clearwater," said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. "It's a beautiful space where they can find out for themselves answers to their questions about Scientology through a self-guided tour. They can visit for a few minutes or stay for as long as they want.

To date, guests have visited from 25 of the 50 U.S. states, 40 countries from around the world, and from 6 of the world continents. When they see the sign, 'Church of Scientology Information Center,' they come in to take a look," said Skjelset.

Stan, a long-term Clearwater resident who spent time looking around, watching videos clips and learning about Scientology and its  social betterment programs said, "It's a really good thing that this center is here so that anyone can find out what Scientology is". He added, "I think a lot more people need to open their minds and look for themselves and find out what Scientology's beliefs really are!"

Some of the information in the Center covers basic Scientology tenets, what Scientologists believe, short interviews with Scientologists, the Parts of Man, an Introduction to Dianetics, and a brief overview of the life of Scientology's founder, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard.

The center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds small events and receptions for various community groups; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

Upcoming events are:

April 22nd – Church of Scientology, Historic Buildings Tour

April 23rd – Earth Day Awareness Piano Concert

May 13th – Mother's Day Tribute by Broadway and Beyond

For more information on these events please call the manager at 727-467-6966 or via e-mail amber@cos.flag.org.

The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization

The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization is the international religious retreat for Scientologists all over the world. This Clearwater Church makes its historic Fort Harrison available free of charge to non-profit organizations to hold community events and supports area non-profits. Scientology's founder, L. Ron Hubbard once said, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all."

Photo caption: The Scientology Information Center during one of the 2016  Downtown Block Party sponsored by the Church of Scientology bringing some 3,000 visitors to the Cleveland Street District.

Amber Skjelset
