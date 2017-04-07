News By Tag
Volacci to Present Drupal 8 SEO Seminar at Drupalcon
Ben Finklea, Author of Drupal 8 SEO, will Provide Two-Hour Training and Free Book
Ben Finklea, CEO of Volacci, author of the book "Drupal 8 SEO," and creator of the Drupal SEO Checklist, will train attendees in this hands-on session. "We will do the most important on-page optimizations that I'd execute for a Volacci SEO client," said Finklea. "We'll cover specific details that marketers should know to achieve SEO results with Drupal 8 with minimal need for developer help." In addition, all attendees will receive a free electronic copy of Finklea's latest book, "Drupal 8 SEO."
Search Engine Optimization is a key part of the success of any Drupal website. With recent releases, Drupal 8 is ready for the SEO prime-time, but it can be difficult to know which modules to use and exactly how to configure them. This course will take the mystery out of Drupal 8 SEO.
In the hands-on portion of the class, attendees can optimize their very own website under the guidance of Finklea. Following Volacci's Drupal SEO guidelines, the end-result will be a website that ranks better in search engine results, creates more leads and drives more revenue.
The Drupal 8 SEO Hands-On Seminar will begin at 15:45 on April 25 in room 321 at the Baltimore Convention Center. To learn more about the session, visit https://events.drupal.org/
About Volacci
Volacci performs specialized SEO services for Drupal websites, upgrades and migrations that result in better search engine rankings, more leads and higher revenue. These specialized marketing services combine on-page and technical Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising, lead generation and site analytics. The firm has brought more than 200 websites to new levels of success, across industries as varied as publishing, software, retail, law, real estate, and Fortune 500 companies. In 2007, Volacci developed the popular Drupal SEO Checklist module which now has over 300,000 downloads. The most recent book by Volacci CEO Ben Finklea, "Drupal 8 SEO" (found at www.Drupal8SEO.com)
Contact
Ben Finklea
Volacci
***@volacci.com
