Maria Higgins Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Realtor Maria Higgins Joins the Venice, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Platinum Realty

-- Realtor Maria Lisa Higgins has joined the Venice office of RE/MAX Platinum Realty. She was formerly with Coldwell Banker, where she earned Million Dollar Club status. Specializing in residential properties in the Venice and Englewood area, she brings eight years of real estate experience, strong negotiation skills and a focus on customer service.Higgins joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty because of the company's "brand awareness, resources and multiple offices." A native of New York City, she raised three children with her husband, Sean, in Buffalo, New York. She enjoys gardening and crafts, and volunteers with the American Cancer Society and turtle patrol efforts.RE/MAX Platinum Realty's Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Higgins can be reached at (941) 548-6218 or mariasfloridahomes@gmail.com.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com