News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Maria Higgins Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Realtor Maria Higgins Joins the Venice, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Higgins joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty because of the company's "brand awareness, resources and multiple offices." A native of New York City, she raised three children with her husband, Sean, in Buffalo, New York. She enjoys gardening and crafts, and volunteers with the American Cancer Society and turtle patrol efforts.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty's Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Higgins can be reached at (941) 548-6218 or mariasfloridahomes@
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse