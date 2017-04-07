Lennar Offers New Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® at Tehaleh

News By Tag
"We have a few of these homes available for quick move-in at Tehaleh," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "These unique multigenerational homes are the perfect setup for extended families living together under one roof. The Next Gen® suite is the perfect solution to families who can benefit from living together but still value privacy."
Every Next Gen® home comes with a private suite that's attached to the main home and includes a separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom, laundry area and kitchenette. The Vashon, one of Lennar's Superhome versions, offers a luxurious example of Next Gen® living. The private suite in the Vashon includes its own bedroom with retreat, dual vanities in the bathroom, a huge walk-in closet, laundry room and private one car garage.
The downstairs of the main home features an open concept living arrangement with a large great room and gourmet-inspired kitchen with huge center island the effortlessly connect. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms including the expansive master suite, which also features its own retreat area and a walk-in closet. One of the other secondary bedrooms features an additional walk-in closet. The shared upstairs bathroom features two water closets with a separate shower and bathtub attached to a large vanity area with dual sinks — a perfect set-up for busy families.
Lennar first created Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® as a response to the rise of multigenerational living nationwide. Since its inception in 2011, Lennar has seen hundreds of families find their perfect fit in a Next Gen home. From families choosing to take care of aging grandparents at home, to millennials, boomerang children, live-in nannies and more, the Next Gen® suite has been the perfect solution for many different family types.
The Vashon plan, available now at Tehaleh, is also part of Lennar's Everything's Included® program, which includes a high level of upgrades at no additional cost. In this community residents enjoy items such as tankless water heaters, programmable thermostat, full backyard fencing with front and rear yard, gorgeous granite countertops, shaker-style cabinets with soft-close hinges, GE® stainless steel appliances and so much more.
For more information on this floorplan or to set up your appointment to take a tour, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
