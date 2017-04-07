 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* new homes Bonney Lake
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bonney Lake
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

Lennar Offers New Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® at Tehaleh

 
 
Discover Next Gen® – The Home Within The Home® in the Vashon plan.
Discover Next Gen® – The Home Within The Home® in the Vashon plan.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lennar
New Homes
new homes Bonney Lake

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Bonney Lake - Washington - US

Subject:
Products

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to offer a brand new Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplan at their Tehaleh community in the Vashon plan. This super spacious home, often referred to as the Superhome, provides 4,126 square feet of living space that includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private Next Gen® suite and a three-car split garage.

"We have a few of these homes available for quick move-in at Tehaleh," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "These unique multigenerational homes are the perfect setup for extended families living together under one roof. The Next Gen® suite is the perfect solution to families who can benefit from living together but still value privacy."

Every Next Gen® home comes with a private suite that's attached to the main home and includes a separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom, laundry area and kitchenette. The Vashon, one of Lennar's Superhome versions, offers a luxurious example of Next Gen® living. The private suite in the Vashon includes its own bedroom with retreat, dual vanities in the bathroom, a huge walk-in closet, laundry room and private one car garage.

The downstairs of the main home features an open concept living arrangement with a large great room and gourmet-inspired kitchen with huge center island the effortlessly connect. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms including the expansive master suite, which also features its own retreat area and a walk-in closet. One of the other secondary bedrooms features an additional walk-in closet. The shared upstairs bathroom features two water closets with a separate shower and bathtub attached to a large vanity area with dual sinks — a perfect set-up for busy families.

Lennar first created Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® as a response to the rise of multigenerational living nationwide. Since its inception in 2011, Lennar has seen hundreds of families find their perfect fit in a Next Gen home. From families choosing to take care of aging grandparents at home, to millennials, boomerang children, live-in nannies and more, the Next Gen® suite has been the perfect solution for many different family types.

The Vashon plan, available now at Tehaleh, is also part of Lennar's Everything's Included® program, which includes a high level of upgrades at no additional cost. In this community residents enjoy items such as tankless water heaters, programmable thermostat, full backyard fencing with front and rear yard, gorgeous granite countertops, shaker-style cabinets with soft-close hinges, GE® stainless steel appliances and so much more.

For more information on this floorplan or to set up your appointment to take a tour, visit www.lennar.com/tehaleh.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, new homes Bonney Lake
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Bonney Lake - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share