Charity Provides Scholarships to Needful Youth

-- On April 8, the Herman and Mary G. Allen Community Outreach Organization held a fundraiser and scholarship presentation at the Historic Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology's international religious retreat. Nearly $10,000 was raised for the non-profit organization by the 100 guests in attendance.Mr. Dylan Pires, the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater, opened the event and welcomed the guests. Mr. Pires described the Fort Harrison's history of community events."Since its grand opening in 1927, the Fort Harrison has remained the focal point of community events all over the Tampa Bay area," Mr. Pires said. "Following this tradition, the Church of Scientology has continued to host these events. Since its last restoration in 2009, the Fort Harrison has been the venue for over 500 community events – just like this one today."The Herman and Mary G. Allen Outreach Organization is a non-profit organization that was established to deal with the devastating decline in student achievement. Due to many students being unable to afford academic assistance, such as tutoring, these services are provided to students free-of- charge. They provide a nurturing and safe environment for the students after school hours and days when schools are closed.Highlighting the need for education, several people spoke its importance to society. Guest speakers included Jacqueline Douglas, Principal of Richard L. Sanders School; Sharon Snow, a retired Pinellas County educator and Dr. Veronica Walters, Founder of the Walters Academy for Entrepreneurship.Dr. Walters told of the advice she gives to her students; that everyone falls sometimes, "but when you fall, fall forward." She encourages her students to keep going and not to give up.After the guest speakers, Ms. Mary Allen, Founder of the Herman and Mary G. Allen Outreach Organization, presented two college scholarships to high school students. One of the students will be going to college to major in the performing arts while the other will be majoring in mathematics. They were both excited to receive the scholarship and put it towards their college education.For more information or to schedule an event for your non-profit organization in the Fort Harrison, please reach Dylan at (727) 467-6860 or dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.