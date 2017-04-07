News By Tag
26,867± Acre Texas Cattle & Hunting Ranch Available at Multi-Parcel Auction
United Country | AltaTerra Realty & Auction to Perform May 12 Auction of The Hudson Ranch
"This is an extraordinary opportunity to own one of the last true classic Texas cattle operations located in the Central Great Plains Eco-Region."
The property provides everything necessary to operate as a fully-functional cow-calf or stock/feeder cattle operations. The Northernmost portions of the ranch are mostly well-maintained pastures that could make great row crop fields. The property also provides the new owner(s) exclusive access to several thousands of acres of trophy buck country as well as numerous country home building sites with spectacular views. Tracts ranging from 315± acres to 3,767± are available.
The auction will take place at the Holiday Inn Express/Wellington Conference Center located at 5300 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls, Texas. The minimum opening bid will be $440 per acre and a two-percent buyer's broker fee will be offered. "We are excited to offer this unique and amazing ranch at public auction," said Ross. "Not often do opportunities of this magnitude come available, and buyers should prepare to come out and compete for the right of ownership of this premier property."
For more information about the property and details about the auction, visit TexasCattleRanchAuction or call 903-491-1719.
About United Country
United Country Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports nearly 500 offices and 5,000 real estate professionals across four continents, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of more than 550,000 opt-in buyers and exclusive global advertising of properties. For more information about United Country Real Estate or United Real Estate, please visit www.UnitedCountry.com or www.UnitedRealEstate.com
J.W. Ross
***@unitedcountry.com
