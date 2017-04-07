Country(s)
Free Hugs, Cuddle Parties, Touch Artists, Oh My
Couples across America are experiencing the art of touch for enhanced intimacy and communication. No more suffering in silence from poor, loveless or inadequate physical contact. No more touch hunger. Join Master Touch Artist Versandra Kennebrew for a 6-day relationship enhancement retreat at the luxurious Sonesta Coconut Grove Hotel in south beach.
Based on the new book Touch Me With Love by Versandra Kennebrew, your Touch Artist Retreat highlights include; health assessments, Soulga by Kania Kennedy, Sunset Raw Delights by Katina Love, manifestation meditations by Akhenaten S'L'M-Bey, Art of Touch and Me Time Experiences, Sensual Aromatherapy, journal writing workshop and so much more, facilitated by the author.
Lights, camera, action! Participants at the Touch Artist Retreat April 28 - May 3, 2017, will also be featured in the upcoming documentary Touch Me With Love to be produced by Miami's own Demetrius Smith II. Our aim is to reveal to the world a malady that is negatively impacting relationships and our society offering creative solutions with a galactic impact. Register in advance at www.vki.eventbrite.com.
Versandra Kennebrew is a 17-year veteran Myomassologist, Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, Metaphysician, and author of 6 self-help books. Learn more about how she supports healing artists and holistic health professionals on their journey to optimal living by visiting www.versandrakennebrewintl.com.
Versandra Kennebrew
