RF Cable TV Provider Moves to IPTV
Video quality and lack of features were driving factors in the transition.
According to Robert Paden General Manager of Stanton Telecom, the only way his company could stay viable in video was to upgrade their cable plant to IPTV. Picture quality and lack of advanced features was causing customer churn primarily to satellite providers.
Video Quality and More Features are Bringing Them Back
The switch provided Stanton's subscribers with better picture quality and more competitive features like Restart TV and Cloud DVR. Paden relates one story where a customer stated that he thought his eyes needed checked by an optometrist, but after seeing the new StaC-TV product and the impressive picture quality he decided his eyes were just fine. Stanton Telecom is exclusively offering their customers Cloud DVR instead of premise based DVRs and Paden says they are having a strong take rate for the network-based storage. Paden says they have won back customers who had previously dropped their cable service and have received numerous commitments from satellite customers once their contracts expire.
About Stanton Telecom
Located in Northeastern Nebraska, Stanton Telecom is a family owned communications service provider offering subscribers voice, video and data services over their all fiber network. Security cameras, computer repair and web design round out the suite of services offered. Visit their website at www.stantontelecom.com
About Innovative Systems
Innovative Systems offers the APMAX IMS Application Server, the only platform in the industry that delivers enhanced voice services and IPTV video solutions, as well as eLation, a fully integrated OSS solution that includes billing, financials, and staking and mapping applications. The new InnoStream server platform offers VOD, C3V0D and cDVR with all software and hardware provided and managed by Innovative Systems. With over 1,200 systems in service throughout North America, Innovative Systems is one of the leading suppliers of telecommunications hardware and software for the independent communications market. For more info, visit their website at www.innovsys.com
Scott Meyer
***@innovsys.com
