Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Realtors Earn Green Designation from NAR

 
 
Kevin Fallon, Beth Robinson, Nancy Estevez, Karen Peil and Shelley Trela
Kevin Fallon, Beth Robinson, Nancy Estevez, Karen Peil and Shelley Trela
 
ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty announces Realtors Karen Peil, Nancy Estevez, Kevin Fallon and Beth Robinson have been awarded the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Green Designation, certifying their expertise in environmental and energy-efficient technologies related to the home.

The associates of the company's St. Augustine branch office earned this prestigious designation after completing the required course work specifically designed for Realtors. The designation courses ensure designees gain comprehensive knowledge of green homes and issues of sustainability regarding real estate and homeownership.

"More and more consumers are expressing an interest in homes that minimize their carbon footprint," said Broker/Manager Ann King of the company's St. Augustine and Murabella branch offices. "Realtors who earn NAR's Green Designation have the necessary resources and relationships to help customers achieve their green real estate and lifestyle goals."

NAR's Green Designation was created in response to the growth of consumer awareness regarding the benefits of resource-efficient homes and buildings.

"Realtors who earn NAR's Green Designation are qualified to help buyers and sellers with green attributes, such as solar energy, sustainable construction and energy-efficient appliances, that are commonly considered green and resource-efficient," said Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick. "They have enhanced their ability to help clients evaluate the costs and benefits of energy efficient features and they understand how to help buyers and sellers achieve their resource-efficiency goals in the most economical way."

Earning the designation is in keeping with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty's company culture.

"Every designation earned along with ongoing professional education and advanced training increases the quality of the service a Realtor provides," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder, President and CEO Linda Sherrer. "Our associates' hard work and commitment is a direct reflection of their high standards, a common trait among our professionals who have positioned our firm as one of the leading companies for real estate services."

More information is available at www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
