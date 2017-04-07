News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Realtors Earn Green Designation from NAR
The associates of the company's St. Augustine branch office earned this prestigious designation after completing the required course work specifically designed for Realtors. The designation courses ensure designees gain comprehensive knowledge of green homes and issues of sustainability regarding real estate and homeownership.
"More and more consumers are expressing an interest in homes that minimize their carbon footprint," said Broker/Manager Ann King of the company's St. Augustine and Murabella branch offices. "Realtors who earn NAR's Green Designation have the necessary resources and relationships to help customers achieve their green real estate and lifestyle goals."
NAR's Green Designation was created in response to the growth of consumer awareness regarding the benefits of resource-efficient homes and buildings.
"Realtors who earn NAR's Green Designation are qualified to help buyers and sellers with green attributes, such as solar energy, sustainable construction and energy-efficient appliances, that are commonly considered green and resource-efficient,"
Earning the designation is in keeping with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty's company culture.
"Every designation earned along with ongoing professional education and advanced training increases the quality of the service a Realtor provides," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder, President and CEO Linda Sherrer. "Our associates' hard work and commitment is a direct reflection of their high standards, a common trait among our professionals who have positioned our firm as one of the leading companies for real estate services."
More information is available at www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse