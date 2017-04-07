News By Tag
Cardinal Financial Wins at the 15th Annual Horizon Interactive Awards Competition
Cardinal Financial was recognized for their excellence with a Silver award for their new website (https://cardinalfinancial.com/)
"The Marketing Team at Cardinal Financial is deeply honored to have won both Silver and Bronze awards at the Horizon Interactive Awards for the redesign and development of our cardinalfinancial.com site," Vice President of Marketing Roman Vega said. "This marks the third award show where we've been recognized for our work on our site. I am extremely proud of our Marketing Team and the elite level of work we are putting out."
The 15th annual international competition saw over 1,200 entries from around the world, including 40 out of 50 U.S. states and 20 countries, including: Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Germany, Greenland, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Turkey, UK, Ukraine, and Uruguay.
An international panel of judges, consisting of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications. The 2016 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions including websites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, public exhibits, online advertising, video, email, and more.
"The 2016 competition represents an outstanding execution of industry trends in terms of strategic online solutions and integrated campaigns through multiple media," Founder of the Horizon Interactive Awards Mike Sauce said.
"Many of our top award winners have continued to stay on the cutting edge of technology while maintaining the high bar for visual design. We're continuing to see websites that harness the power of the immersive online experience while coordinating across multiple delivery channels. Design is also continuing to evolve, where you are seeing an equal blend between form and function—and those two elements are combining to deliver digital solutions that not only look fantastic but have a real purpose," Sauce said. "It is clear that digital creatives are paying close attention to performance across all media, brand identity, user purpose, and the utility of the solution."
About Cardinal Financial:
Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership is a nationwide direct mortgage lender that provides modernized home financing solutions. The company's proprietary technology and unparalleled expertise converge to redefine the standard and facilitate a lending experience of unrivaled precision and speed. Since the company's inception in 1987, Cardinal Financial has routinely funded billions of dollars in loans every year. Additionally, the company is approved to sell direct to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae, and is authorized to originate FHA, VA, and USDA loans. Cardinal Financial's commitment to transparency, simplicity, and value makes the complicated process of obtaining a home loan simpler. For more information about Cardinal Financial, visit cardinalfinancial.com, or find them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.
