ICP DAS USA Creates Smart Building Automation with a Touch of a Finger

-- Building Automation System is the combination of SCADA, Security, Home Automation, Energy Management, and Front Cloud System. It is the creation of centralized, networked electronic devices that are designed to control each building's facility element such as HVAC, security, power monitoring, fire safety, electrical devices, central monitoring and lighting control in a commercial building or private sector. Automation systems can be designed and tailored to fill the needs of its occupants and while being controlled by a touch of the finger.Known for their building and monitoring devices, ICP DAS USA offers a series of Touchpad and PAC (Programmable Automation Controller) products that can fit every of their customers' needs. A PAC can provide comprehensive control for a large system of I/O such as lighting and temperature control. Users can install Touchpads to communicate to the PAC via Modbus to provide user input to manually control or override the temperature and lighting using touch control.All of ICP DAS' Touchpads are high quality, full color TFT LCD screen and comes in screen sizes of 2.8", 3.5", 4.3" and 7" inches and are communicable over RS-485 or Ethernet. They also support Modbus RTU or Modbus TCP protocol and can be master or slave device. All the Touchpads are designed for easy installation with the support of an external wall box and come with free HMI works development software that includes C/C++ language development environment for C/C++ Programmers, for easy programming to make any building a Smart building.ICP DAS' TPD-433 is one of their most popular Touchpads, HMI PLC designer for building and home automation. For PLC users, HMIWorks provides Ladder Designer, and for IT users, a C language environment is provided. It takes less than 30 minutes to learn how to create a GUI application program for the TPD-series devices when using Ladder Designer. With its user-friendliness, ICP DAS' lines of Touchpads are the best choice to upgrade mechanical switches to intelligent control pads.To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit http://www.icpdas- usa.com , or call 1-888-971-9888 to be assisted in reviewing project requirements, to ensure that the highest quality solution in your final application.