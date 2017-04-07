News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ICP DAS USA Creates Smart Building Automation with a Touch of a Finger
Known for their building and monitoring devices, ICP DAS USA offers a series of Touchpad and PAC (Programmable Automation Controller) products that can fit every of their customers' needs. A PAC can provide comprehensive control for a large system of I/O such as lighting and temperature control. Users can install Touchpads to communicate to the PAC via Modbus to provide user input to manually control or override the temperature and lighting using touch control.
All of ICP DAS' Touchpads are high quality, full color TFT LCD screen and comes in screen sizes of 2.8", 3.5", 4.3" and 7" inches and are communicable over RS-485 or Ethernet. They also support Modbus RTU or Modbus TCP protocol and can be master or slave device. All the Touchpads are designed for easy installation with the support of an external wall box and come with free HMI works development software that includes C/C++ language development environment for C/C++ Programmers, for easy programming to make any building a Smart building.
ICP DAS' TPD-433 is one of their most popular Touchpads, HMI PLC designer for building and home automation. For PLC users, HMIWorks provides Ladder Designer, and for IT users, a C language environment is provided. It takes less than 30 minutes to learn how to create a GUI application program for the TPD-series devices when using Ladder Designer. With its user-friendliness, ICP DAS' lines of Touchpads are the best choice to upgrade mechanical switches to intelligent control pads.
To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit http://www.icpdas-
Contact
ICP DAS USA
310-517-9888
sales@icpdas-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse