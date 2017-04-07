News By Tag
Winning! Charlie Sheen To Make Wizard World Comic Con Debuts In Minneapolis, Des Moines, Phila
Actor, Writer, Producer Known For 'Platoon,' 'Wall Street,' 'Two and a Half Men' To Appear At Minneapolis Convention Center, Iowa Events Center, Pennsylvania Convention Center
Sheen's awards include a Golden Globe, a Bronze Wrangler, and a Motion Picture star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has been nominated for three Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Some of his other memorable roles have come in feature films Major League, Eight Men Out and Hot Shots and in the acclaimed TV series "Spin City." The outspoken star is a popular figure on social media, with nearly 12 million Twitter followers and similarly huge Facebook and Instagram universes.
In Minneapolis, he joins a celebrity roster that already includes "Doctor Who" stars Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman, as well as Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek,"), Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk") and "The Monkees" duo of Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz at the Minneapolis Convention Center. In Des Moines, along with Dolenz, Sheen will headline a slate that features "Buffy the Vampire" favorite James Marsters at the Iowa Events Center. In Philadelphia, Gene Simmons (KISS front man), Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things") and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) are among those already attending at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Additional celebrities will be announced closer to the start of all three shows.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more.
Wizard World Comic Con is also the place for cosplay, with fans of every genre showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.
