Celebrating Easter with the homeless and disadvantaged
Good Shepherd Ministries offers free festive meal to anyone in need
Good Shepherd Centre is preparing to serve 1,600 meals this Easter Sunday. Guests will enjoy turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy, and mixed vegetables. Dessert will be pie. Each guest will receive a chocolate treat.
What is entailed in preparing and serving 1,600 meals?
• 150 large turkeys equalling about 2,250 pounds (1020 kilos);
• 700 pounds (318 kilos) of stuffing;
• 25 gallons (95 litres) of gravy
• 500 pounds (227 kilos) of mixed vegetables;
• 1,500 pounds (680 kilos) of potatoes;
• 1,600 portions of butter and 1,600 creamers;
• 150 dozen rolls;
• 250 pies;
• 1,600 chocolate treats.
60 volunteers will help to serve the meal and undertake various other volunteer activities.
About Good Shepherd Ministries
A registered charity located in downtown Toronto, Good Shepherd Ministries provides food, shelter, clothing, medical care, and other vital services for people struggling with poverty and homelessness. Good Shepherd relies on generous support from the community so that its services can be provided free of charge and without distinction. For more information, please visit http://www.goodshepherd.ca/
Media Contact
Aklilu Wendaferew
Assistant Executive Director
416-869-3619, ext. 263
***@goodshepherd.ca
