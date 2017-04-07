 
Industry News





Celebrating Easter with the homeless and disadvantaged

Good Shepherd Ministries offers free festive meal to anyone in need
 
 
Volunteer serving juice to guests at the Good Shepherd Easter Meal 2016
Volunteer serving juice to guests at the Good Shepherd Easter Meal 2016
TORONTO - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- On Easter Sunday (April 16) from 12:00 to 2:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Centre (412 Queen Street East) will be serving a meal for the homeless and others in need in our community. The meal is served free of charge.

Good Shepherd Centre is preparing to serve 1,600 meals this Easter Sunday. Guests will enjoy turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy, and mixed vegetables. Dessert will be pie. Each guest will receive a chocolate treat.

What is entailed in preparing and serving 1,600 meals?

• 150 large turkeys equalling about 2,250 pounds (1020 kilos);
• 700 pounds (318 kilos) of stuffing;
• 25 gallons (95 litres) of gravy
• 500 pounds (227 kilos) of mixed vegetables;
• 1,500 pounds (680 kilos) of potatoes;
• 1,600 portions of butter and 1,600 creamers;
• 150 dozen rolls;
• 250 pies;
• 1,600 chocolate treats.

60 volunteers will help to serve the meal and undertake various other volunteer activities.

About Good Shepherd Ministries

A registered charity located in downtown Toronto, Good Shepherd Ministries provides food, shelter, clothing, medical care, and other vital services for people struggling with poverty and homelessness. Good Shepherd relies on generous support from the community so that its services can be provided free of charge and without distinction. For more information, please visit  http://www.goodshepherd.ca/ or visit us on Twitter @goodshepherd_to.

Media Contact
Aklilu Wendaferew
Assistant Executive Director
416-869-3619, ext. 263
***@goodshepherd.ca
End
Source:Good Shepherd Ministries
Email:***@goodshepherd.ca
Posted By:***@goodshepherd.ca Email Verified
Tags:Free Meal, Homeless, Easter
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Events
Good Shepherd Refuge Social Ministries News
