Mats Inc. Releases Scientifically-Advanced Click LVT
The hybrid compound structure consists of EVA backing, X-Core Connect™ Patented Core Technology, a decorative layer, a PU Protective layer and a UV top coating, combining the latest advances in vinyl flooring technology. The result is a floor that delivers 5x greater dimensional stability than traditional LVT and is the only floating vinyl flooring solution to withstand direct sunlight and temperatures up to 120° F. The EVA backing serves as an attached underlayment for built-in sound reduction and a warmer floor. The core prevents telegraphing of minor subfloor imperfections, and installation is easy, requiring no underlayment nor adhesive and little to no subfloor preparation.
Available in 18 authentic wood and stone looks, X-Core Connect™ advances the science of vinyl flooring through the use of patented core technology that is inherently stable and dent resistant. The flexible lightweight fiber reinforced concrete composition is engineered to offer extreme durability and accommodate high traffic in commercial environments, including retail, multifamily and hospitality spaces.
"X-Core Connect™ is the only product to solve nearly all of the click vinyl flooring challenges that property owners and installers face," stated Jay Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer of Mats Inc. "With ease of installation and unparalleled dimensional stability even under extreme temperature fluctuations, X-Core Connect™ is the product that will deliver the long-lasting performance that the market demands."
About Mats Inc.
Founded in 1971, Mats Inc. is a privately held business headquartered in Massachusetts with additional distribution facilities in Georgia and Nevada, and sales offices throughout the United States. With award-winning product designs, deep stocking levels, and world-class service, Mats Inc. has delivered quality commercial matting and flooring solutions for 45 years. For more information about Mats Inc., visit www.matsinc.com.
Media Contact:
Mats Inc.
Allison Lindgren
Content Specialist
179 Campanelli Parkway
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 573-0222
alindgren@matsinc.com
