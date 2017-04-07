News By Tag
Variscite's DART-6UL Product Line Enhanced With 696MHz Processor and Low-power i.MX 6ULL Variants
Globally recognized SoM design and manufacture company, Variscite, announces extensions to its popular DART-6UL platform this month.
Introducing the enhanced 696MHz processor speed grade and the i.MX 6ULL variants enable Variscite to further optimize its SoM offering to customers in various embedded segments. A wide range of interfaces, fully certified WiFi/BT connectivity, low size and low power can all be satisfied within a very attractive price range - starting from only 24USD.
The DART-6UL offers full -40 to 85oC temperature range and 15-year longevity commitment, thus making it an ideal solution for industrial-grade embedded applications.
Variscite's production-ready software suit for the DART-6UL, covering Linux Yocto, Linux Debian and Android, delivers an all-inclusive solution, significantly easing development efforts and shortening time-to-market.
DART-6UL key features include:
• Small size: 25 mm x 50 mm x 4 mm
• NXP i.MX 6UltraLite and 6ULL 528MHz/696MHz ARM Cortex-A7 with optional security features
• Up to 512 MB DDR3L and 512 MB NAND / 32 GB eMMC
• Certified Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
• Bluetooth 4.1/BLE
• Dual 10/100Mbps Ethernet
• 2D Pixel acceleration engine
• Display: 24-bit parallel RGB up to WXGA
• Touchscreen controller
• Dual USB 2.0 OTG (Host/Device)
• Audio In/Out
• Dual CAN, UART, I2C, SPI, PWM, ADC
• Parallel camera input
• Industrial temperature grade
• OS: Linux Yocto, Linux Debian, Android
Availability and pricing:
The DART-6UL (http://www.variscite.com/
About Variscite:
Variscite is a leading System on Modules (SoM) and Single-Board-
Learn more about Variscite, visit Variscite's website: www.variscite.com
Email sales@variscite.com or call +972-9-9562910 for more information
Contact
sales@variscite.com
