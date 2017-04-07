 
April 2017





Variscite's DART-6UL Product Line Enhanced With 696MHz Processor and Low-power i.MX 6ULL Variants

Globally recognized SoM design and manufacture company, Variscite, announces extensions to its popular DART-6UL platform this month.
 
 
DART-6UL-Fingers
DART-6UL-Fingers
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Variscite's new configurations will support 696MHz Cortex-A7 speed grade and the low-power i.MX 6ULL variants. Measuring only 25 mm x 50 mm, this highly optimized cost and power platform is commonly used in fast emerging applications, such as the Internet-of-Things. The DART-6UL accommodates the rapidly growing network of connected objects from smart homes, to wearables and white goods, as well as many other portable and battery operated embedded systems.

Introducing the enhanced 696MHz processor speed grade and the i.MX 6ULL variants enable Variscite to further optimize its SoM offering to customers in various embedded segments. A wide range of interfaces, fully certified WiFi/BT connectivity, low size and low power can all be satisfied within a very attractive price range - starting from only 24USD.

The DART-6UL offers full -40 to 85oC temperature range and 15-year longevity commitment, thus making it an ideal solution for industrial-grade embedded applications.

Variscite's production-ready software suit for the DART-6UL, covering Linux Yocto, Linux Debian and Android, delivers an all-inclusive solution, significantly easing development efforts and shortening time-to-market.

DART-6UL key features include:

• Small size: 25 mm x 50 mm x 4 mm
• NXP i.MX 6UltraLite and 6ULL 528MHz/696MHz ARM Cortex-A7 with optional security features
• Up to 512 MB DDR3L and 512 MB NAND / 32 GB eMMC
• Certified Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
• Bluetooth 4.1/BLE
• Dual 10/100Mbps Ethernet
• 2D Pixel acceleration engine
• Display: 24-bit parallel RGB up to WXGA
• Touchscreen controller
• Dual USB 2.0 OTG (Host/Device)
• Audio In/Out
• Dual CAN, UART, I2C, SPI, PWM, ADC
• Parallel camera input
• Industrial temperature grade
• OS: Linux Yocto, Linux Debian, Android

Availability and pricing:

The DART-6UL (http://www.variscite.com/products/system-on-module-som/co...) SoM and associated development kits are available now for orders in production quantities, starting at only 24 USD per unit.

About Variscite:

Variscite is a leading System on Modules (SoM) and Single-Board-Computer (SBC) design and manufacture company. A trusted provider of development and production services for a variety of embedded platforms, Variscite transforms clients' visions into successful products.

Learn more about Variscite, visit Variscite's website: www.variscite.com

Email sales@variscite.com or call +972-9-9562910 for more information

End
