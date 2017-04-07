COMPRION First with GSMA SGP.23 RSP eUICC Test Bench

Contact

-- COMPRION announced today that they are the first to offer a test bench according to the new GSMA SGP.23 RSP Test Specification for consumer devices. The GSMA SGP.23 RSP eUICC Test Bench helps manufacturers of eUICCs and consumer devices to verify the correct functioning of the eUICC in terms of its remote SIM provisioning (RSP) capabilities. The current GSMA SGP.23 RSP Test Specification contains 209 test cases for the eUICC – more than 80 percent of which are already covered by the new COMPRION test bench. The final test specification SGP.23 will be completed in May, and COMPRION will offer full support promptly.The markets for devices carrying eUICCs are just emerging. Thus, it is a real competitive edge to be among the first manufacturers that launch such a new consumer device. It is essential for the commercial success of eUICCs that new devices work properly and offer a great user experience. Consequently, comprehensive testing is an absolute must. "We are happy to support the early developments of our customers by providing the first test bench on the market that ensures smooth operation of RSP processes in the eUICC ecosystem," states Dr. Frank Oberhokamp, Product Manager for eUICC Consumer Devices at COMPRION.The GSMA SGP.23 RSP eUICC Test Bench helps eUICC manufacturers to develop GSMA-conforming eUICCs. Moreover, consumer device manufacturers are able to ensure that the integrated eUICCs work as intended. The new test bench covers the most critical procedures of the profile download and the related security protocols.The COMPRION GSMA SGP.23 RSP eUICC Test Bench is the ideal set of test cases to be used while developing new products. It is extremely flexible as it allows developers to use the GSMA-specific configurations, but also to adapt the test bench according to their own needs.To ease the troubleshooting process, COMPRION offers integratedviews for comprehensive monitoring and logging: the Sequence Diagram. Oberhokamp explicates: "On the one hand, it provides a clearly-structured overview of the extremely complex processes. On the other hand, displaying detailed information for RSP functions helps developers to analyze and resolve problems."http//:www.comprion.com