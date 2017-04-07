News By Tag
Short Coffee Boom Trend Hits Home
Toast Coffee launches single origin Nespresso® compatible coffee pod range
Toast Coffee have launched their artisan range of single origin Nespresso® compatible coffee pods, and for a limited time-only are offering a massive 25% discount.
It's official, its 2017 and coffee is cool. We as a nation can't get enough of the stuff and are becoming more knowledgeable and discerning about how we drink it.
This was no more apparent than at the recent London Coffee Festival, where the number of attendees has quadrupled in the last 5 years alone.
The specialty coffee scene has never been more vibrant. The burgeoning growth in independent artisan coffee shops, serving short cups of premium quality coffee, shows no sign of slowing down.
Espresso-based coffee drinks have got shorter as independents seek to showcase the intrinsic flavours of specialty-grade beans. They have moved away from dark-roasted beans, instead opting for lighter roast profiles which deliver coffees with delicately nuanced flavours and low-levels of bitterness overall.
One start-up seeking to capitalise on this trend and provide an artisan coffee experience at home is Toast Coffee, a Nespresso® compatible coffee pod start-up.
"The coffee pod market hasn't kept pace with the wider trend towards specialty coffee shops and a more discerning coffee consumer. We are seeking to address this through showcasing both the different flavours of specialty grade coffee and the individual farms from where our coffee is ethically sourced." said Jack Brett, Founder of Toast Coffee.
Deep specialist coffee knowledge and expertise is provided by Toast Coffee's Master of Coffee, Holly Bowman, who is one of only six female qualified 'Q Graders' (Master of specialty coffee) in the UK.
For a limited time only, Toast Coffee is offering a 25% discount on discovery packs bought through its website, www.toastcoffeepods.com. This works out at 26p a pod, a bargain given the quality of coffee.
About the company
Toast Coffee provides high quality specialty grade coffee in Nespresso® compatible pods. Launched in 2017, the company is one of the UK's most exciting retail startups, sourcing single origin coffee direct from independent farmers, accounting for just 3% of coffee in the world.
Toast Coffee uses an innovative approach to enhance the natural flavour of each coffee. It lightly roasts beans in small craft batches to specific temperature profiles, allowing it to deliver short coffees packed full of flavour and complexity in the cup. The precise process remains a trade secret.
