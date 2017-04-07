News By Tag
Daniel Gale Sotheby's Supports Save the Children
"Rock Around the Decades" will be held Saturday, May 6 at The Paramount in Huntington, NY, and will feature music by the popular Long Island band, "Crossing Streams." Attendees are encouraged to wear the attire of their favorite decade, although costumes are optional.
"The Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty family really rallies around the Long Island Council of Save the Children," said President and CEO Patricia J. Petersen. "The willingness of our sales associates, managers and staff, and particularly the efforts of Abby and Sierra have been nothing short of amazing. People contribute what they can, whether through hands-on volunteerism or donations of money and raffles."
The leadership of the co-chairs has developed the theme, secured the venue and entertainment, obtained raffle items and designed the evening's menu, as well as countless other tasks. Close to a dozen members of the Daniel Gale Sotheby's organization are helping on the benefit committee, including Diane Anderson-Barry, Maria Boccard, Deborah Hauser, Allison Conte, Jon Evans, Margy Hargraves, Tina McGowan, Margaret Trautmann, and Ellen Zipes.
Save the Children Long Island Council is a volunteer group committed to supporting the work of the national organization, whose mission is to give children in the United States and around the world a healthy start, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. For more information on Save the Children and the Spring Benefit, visit www.savethechildrenli.org or call 631-424-0759.
Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/
Photo caption: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Supports Save the Children Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's Abby Sheeline (left) and Sierra Mittleman are playing a leading role in Save the Children's "Rock Around the Decades" Spring Benefit, Saturday, May 6 at the Paramount in Huntington, NY. Abby Sheeline is a board member of Save the Children Long Island Council.
