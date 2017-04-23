News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Nautical Newburyport
Local author Dyke Hendrickson will be available to sign copies of book
Local author Dyke Hendrickson will be available to sign copies of book
Newburyport was once the most dangerous harbor on the East Coast and one of its most prosperous. Local captains and sailors led the nation to battle during the American Revolution and founded the U.S. Coast Guard. They sent vessels to Bombay, the gold rush and the farthest reaches of the world. Author Dyke Hendrickson explores the perfection of the clipper ship, the city's famous Federalist mansions and the bold adventures from the Age of Sail. Follow the men and women of Newburyport into battle, into gales and into fortune—or ruin.
Highlights from the book include:
· Newburyport is the birthplace of the Coast Guard (1970). Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton created this service, and the first vessel built was the Massachusetts.
· Newburyport was one of the leading ship-building communities in New England from 1764 to 1890.
· A clipper ship built in Newburyport, the Dreadnaught, held the world record the crossing of the Atlantic by sail, accomplishing the feat in nine days in 1853. A monument on Merrimac Street in Newburyport marks the boatyard at which it was built.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
210 Andover Street
Peabody, MA 01960
When: Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse