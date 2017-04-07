News By Tag
White Feather Chiropractic Celebrates the Opening of Franklin TN Office
Franklin Cool Springs Chiropractor serving Franklin, Brentwood, and Thompson Station.
White Feather Chiropractic, a Tennessee based chiropractic office, is proud to be celebrating opening of a new office with a comfortable atmosphere. New to Franklin, Dr. Chance Moore is a chiropractic physician that utilizes a gentle no-popping no-cracking technique called Directional Non-Force Technique® (DNFT®). Dr. Moore's application of DNFT® results in pain relief and prevention with no frightening jolts, twists, or other potential concerns for newcomers to chiropractic. Dr. Moore's existing patients in four states have benefited from DNFT® for a variety of conditions.
Dr. Chance Moore distinguishes himself as one of the very few chiropractic practitioners to professionally apply this time-proven technique. Patients tend to experience more relief for longer periods of time.
"I work closely with each and every patient to ensure chiropractic treatment is as rewarding as possible." says Dr. Moore. "It is our mission at White Feather to alleviate the inflammation and other sources of pain clients are facing and to help make their experience positive and fulfilling. Every patient is my only patient."
About White Feather Chiropractic
White Feather Chiropractic is a relaxing low force chiropractic clinic in the Middle Tennessee area. Dr. Chance Moore is a chiropractic physician that utilizes a gentle no popping no cracking technique called Directional Non-Force Technique® (DNFT®).
Contact Info
White Feather Chiropractic
330 Mallory Station Road
Suite 27
Franklin, TN 37067
Phone: (615) 415-0125
Website: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/
Press Releases: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/<something-
PR URL: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/<something-
Media Contact
Dr. Chance Moore DC
615-415-0125
***@whitefeatherchiropractic.com
