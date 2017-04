White Feather Chiropractic Celebrates the Opening of Franklin TN Office

Franklin Cool Springs Chiropractor serving Franklin, Brentwood, and Thompson Station.

Media Contact

Dr. Chance Moore DC

615-415-0125

***@whitefeatherchiropractic.com Dr. Chance Moore DC615-415-0125

End

-- White Feather Chiropractic Celebrates the Opening of New Full Service Chiropractic Office with Service to Franklin TN and Surrounding AreaWhite Feather Chiropractic, a Tennessee based chiropractic office, is proud to be celebrating opening of a new office with a comfortable atmosphere. New to Franklin, Dr. Chance Moore is a chiropractic physician that utilizes a gentle no-popping no-cracking technique called Directional Non-Force Technique® (DNFT®). Dr. Moore's application of DNFT® results in pain relief and prevention with no frightening jolts, twists, or other potential concerns for newcomers to chiropractic. Dr. Moore's existing patients in four states have benefited from DNFT® for a variety of conditions.Dr. Chance Moore distinguishes himself as one of the very few chiropractic practitioners to professionally apply this time-proven technique. Patients tend to experience more relief for longer periods of time."I work closely with each and every patient to ensure chiropractic treatment is as rewarding as possible." says Dr. Moore. "It is our mission at White Feather to alleviate the inflammation and other sources of pain clients are facing and to help make their experience positive and fulfilling. Every patient is my only patient."About White Feather ChiropracticWhite Feather Chiropractic is a relaxing low force chiropractic clinic in the Middle Tennessee area. Dr. Chance Moore is a chiropractic physician that utilizes a gentle no popping no cracking technique called Directional Non-Force Technique® (DNFT®).Contact InfoWhite Feather Chiropractic330 Mallory Station RoadSuite 27Franklin, TN 37067Phone: (615) 415-0125Website: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/ Press Releases: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/<something- categor... PR URL: http://whitefeatherchiropractic.com/