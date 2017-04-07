News By Tag
Priefert Farm, Ranch and Rodeo featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway
One of the largest farm, ranch and rodeo equipment manufacturers in the world, Priefert has revolutionized the livestock handling industry. Priefert continues to design and produce equipment that is safe and durable for both the animal and the operator. Century Industrial Coatings, acquired by Axalta in January, 2017, has supplied Priefert, its longest-standing customer, with coatings since the mid 70's. Century formulated Priefert's now well-recognized Priefert Blue coating, a solvent-based dip paint used on cattle chutes.
"When founder Marvin Priefert chose blue for our headgates and chutes, we never imagined it would brand our company the way it has. Priefert Blue has become a trademark of our business, largely because of Century," said Rocky Christenberry, Priefert's Vice President of Manufacturing.
"Axalta and Century have common values, especially when it comes to putting our customers first and maintaining these great relationships,"
The No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet will feature Axalta's 2017 Automotive Color of the Year, Gallant Gray. Blue and silver flakes that produce a unique sparkle effect combine with rich undertones to add sophistication to the luxurious coating. Gallant Gray is designed to look spectacular on any size vehicle, and will be especially eye-catching on the track at Texas Motor Speedway.
About Priefert
Priefert is one of the largest farm, ranch and rodeo equipment manufacturers in the world. Founded in 1964 by Marvin Priefert and located in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Priefert is considered the leading innovator in the livestock handling industry. With 1,000 employees and a dealer network of over 1000 dealers around the world, Priefert is recognized as having the highest quality equipment on the market. Priefert is proud to have its equipment used and endorsed by the top cattle, equine, rodeo and roping associations in the country. For more information, visit www.priefert.com.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
Contact
Marissa Brugnoli
***@axaltacs.com
