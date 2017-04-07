 
Mopinion officially launches Partner Programme for digital agencies

 
 
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Feedback analytics software company Mopinion announces the official launch of its Partner Programme. The Mopinion Partner Programme is committed to working with a diverse group of industry-leading digital marketing and web development companies to further advance the online customer feedback market. With Mopinion software, digital agencies are more fitted to enhance their online optimisation services for clients by capturing user feedback from websites and mobile apps and turning this feedback into actionable insights.

Udesh Jadnanansing, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Mopinion comments,

"We've been working with top-notch agencies for some time now and along the way, we have been using their feedback to make our platform more suitable to their way of working. With the Partner Programme now in place, Mopinion can take its relationships with these agencies one step further."

The Mopinion Partner Programme will essentially formalise these relationships as well as create new recurring revenue streams for participating agencies with a new partner licensing model. Designed to make sure digital agencies get the most out of our software, this programme will also provide them with a number of additional benefits, such as in-depth training sessions, access to the Mopinion knowledge base, up to 40% commission on Mopinion sales and more.

Jadnanansing continues, "While working with these agencies, we've also noticed that there seems to be a tangible demand for self-service feedback collection and data discovery tools. What this means is that these agencies want to have more control over the feedback collection and analysis process. They want to be able to build their own feedback forms and visualise feedback data in dashboards that suit the exact needs of their clients. With this understanding and a self-service platform available, Mopinion is confident that these partners are ready to step in and ensure that their customers are successful."

Facilitating rapid growth

The addition of a partner programme will also aid in facilitating further growth of the Mopinion business. "We see a huge potential in both SMBs and enterprise businesses, especially with growth estimations reaching nearly 21% over the next five years within the Customer Experience Management (CEM) market. So we are looking for partners to help us provide guidance and onboarding for these clients. They will also add extra value by interpreting feedback data and offering advice throughout feedback projects", says Jadnanansing.

With the high level of demand and potential in the US and northwestern Europe, Mopinion focuses mainly on these markets. However, it is a global company that offers its feedback software deployments in more than 50 countries worldwide and is therefore, seeking leading agencies with Voice of the Customer ambitions that acknowledge the importance and necessity of digital feedback to even further expand this reach.

Strategic Alliances

To harness the power of online feedback analytics, Mopinion will collaborate with digital strategy, web development and online research agencies. Partners who join the Mopinion Partner Programme will reap the benefits of any successful sale of Mopinion products including new business, renewals, upsell and add-on purchases.

To learn more about Mopinion's Partner Programme, visit www.mopinion.com/agency-partner-programme.

About Mopinion

Mopinion is an innovative reporting platform for feedback from websites and apps. Thecompany offers a SaaS (Software-as- a-Service) solution for digital-first companies to improve theirwebsites and apps based on feedback they receive from customers and online visitors. The software enables organisations to gain real-time insight into how customers experience their digital channels and what actions they need to take to retain them.
