News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mopinion officially launches Partner Programme for digital agencies
Udesh Jadnanansing, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Mopinion comments,
"We've been working with top-notch agencies for some time now and along the way, we have been using their feedback to make our platform more suitable to their way of working. With the Partner Programme now in place, Mopinion can take its relationships with these agencies one step further."
The Mopinion Partner Programme will essentially formalise these relationships as well as create new recurring revenue streams for participating agencies with a new partner licensing model. Designed to make sure digital agencies get the most out of our software, this programme will also provide them with a number of additional benefits, such as in-depth training sessions, access to the Mopinion knowledge base, up to 40% commission on Mopinion sales and more.
Jadnanansing continues, "While working with these agencies, we've also noticed that there seems to be a tangible demand for self-service feedback collection and data discovery tools. What this means is that these agencies want to have more control over the feedback collection and analysis process. They want to be able to build their own feedback forms and visualise feedback data in dashboards that suit the exact needs of their clients. With this understanding and a self-service platform available, Mopinion is confident that these partners are ready to step in and ensure that their customers are successful."
Facilitating rapid growth
The addition of a partner programme will also aid in facilitating further growth of the Mopinion business. "We see a huge potential in both SMBs and enterprise businesses, especially with growth estimations reaching nearly 21% over the next five years within the Customer Experience Management (CEM) market. So we are looking for partners to help us provide guidance and onboarding for these clients. They will also add extra value by interpreting feedback data and offering advice throughout feedback projects", says Jadnanansing.
With the high level of demand and potential in the US and northwestern Europe, Mopinion focuses mainly on these markets. However, it is a global company that offers its feedback software deployments in more than 50 countries worldwide and is therefore, seeking leading agencies with Voice of the Customer ambitions that acknowledge the importance and necessity of digital feedback to even further expand this reach.
Strategic Alliances
To harness the power of online feedback analytics, Mopinion will collaborate with digital strategy, web development and online research agencies. Partners who join the Mopinion Partner Programme will reap the benefits of any successful sale of Mopinion products including new business, renewals, upsell and add-on purchases.
To learn more about Mopinion's Partner Programme, visit www.mopinion.com/
About Mopinion
Mopinion is an innovative reporting platform for feedback from websites and apps. Thecompany offers a SaaS (Software-as-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse