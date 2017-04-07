Country(s)
Le Vian Red Carpet Rendezvous Comes to Plymouth April 20
Fernbaugh's Jewelers Hosts Dazzling Array of Chocolate Diamond Jewelry & Unique Engagement Rings
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- On Thursday, April 20th, Fernbaugh's Jewelers is hosting the Le Vian Red Carpet Rendevous. "This is going to be a very exciting event for anyone who appreciates fine jewelry," says owner Brian VanDuyne. "For one day only, we're going to have some of Le Vian's most exclusive styles, including many one of a kind pieces and unique engagement rings, brought together in our store. These are looks you can't see just anywhere – they're only made available to the public during special events."
Door Prizes, Raffles, and Free 3 Carat Chocolate Gemstone with Purchase
"Plan on having a good time," says Lori VanDuyne. "The Le Vian Red Carpet Rendevous is going to be a really fun event. We're giving away a gorgeous Le Vian Chocolate and Vanilla Ring to one lucky winner as a door prize." There will also be a raffle and wine and chocolate served during the event. "If you're looking for the perfect engagement ring, or you have a milestone anniversary or birthday to celebrate, you won't want to miss the Red Carpet Rendezvous. The display of these gorgeous chocolate, vanilla and strawberry diamonds – and that's what Le Vian is truly known for, the unique beauty of colored diamond jewelry – takes up more than half of our store. It's overwhelming in the best possible way!"
RSVP to Receive 20% Discount on Le Vian Purchases
While everyone is invited to attend the Le Vian Red Carpet Rendevous, which is being held at Fernbaugh's Jewelers, 206 North Michigan Street, Plymouth, on April 20th, only those attendees who pre-register will be eligible for a 20% discount on select Le Vian Jewelry purchases. "Depending on the looks you fall in love with, you could save hundreds of dollars," Brian VanDuyne explained. "To register, just visit fernbaughs.com/
