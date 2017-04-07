News By Tag
Automotive Glass Market Worth $17.7 Billion in 2017
The lead analyst of the report said: "Automotive glass is perhaps one of the overlooked components of a vehicle which is taken for granted. However automotive glass contributes to the safety, stiffness and even road handling of a vehicle. In recent years, the trend towards fuel efficiency & light-weighting, driven by regulatory mandates to meet CO2 targets, has meant that automotive glass has been experiencing regular technological advances. Furthermore, rising global vehicle production, increases in the concerns over passenger safety, comfort & luxury, has resulted in newer glass technologies being developed and introduced."
The 177 page report contains 164 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the automotive glass market. Visiongain provides volume (Square metre) and value ($m) forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leading submarkets, By Type (Laminated & Tempered), By Application (Windshield, Sidelite, Backlite), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) .
Furthermore, there is Analysis of Passive & Active Smart Glass Including Suspended Particle Devices (SPD), PDLC, Electrochromic Glass, Switchable Glass, Solar Control Glazing Technologies And Polycarbonate Substitutes.
The 177 page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 4 regions and 14 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the field in automotive glass including Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (AGC), Central Glass Co. Ltd, Corning Inc., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Guardian Industries, Magna International, Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG), Saint Gobain SA, Webasto SE and also Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.
The Automotive Glass Market Report 2017-2027 Volume (Square. Metre) & Value Forecasts ($m) By Type (Laminated & Tempered), By Application (Windshield, Sidelite, Backlite), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) & By Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Passive & Active Smart Glass Including Suspended Particle Devices (SPD), PDLC, Electrochromic Glass, Switchable Glass, Solar Control Glazing Technologies And Polycarbonate Substitutes report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the automotive glass market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the automotive industry.
Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field.
