Automotive Glass Market Worth $17.7 Billion in 2017

LONDON - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Visiongain's new report the Automotive Glass Market Report 2017-2027 (https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1842/Automotive-Glass-Market-Report-2017-2027) Volume (Square. Metre) & Value Forecasts ($m) By Type (Laminated & Tempered), By Application (Windshield, Sidelite, Backlite), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) & By Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Passive & Active Smart Glass Including Suspended Particle Devices (SPD), PDLC, Electrochromic Glass, Switchable Glass, Solar Control Glazing Technologies And Polycarbonate Substitutes indicates that the global automotive glass market will be valued at $17.7bn in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said: "Automotive glass is perhaps one of the overlooked components of a vehicle which is taken for granted. However automotive glass contributes to the safety, stiffness and even road handling of a vehicle. In recent years, the trend towards fuel efficiency & light-weighting, driven by regulatory mandates to meet CO2 targets, has meant that automotive glass has been experiencing regular technological advances.  Furthermore, rising global vehicle production, increases in the concerns over passenger safety, comfort & luxury, has resulted in newer glass technologies being developed and introduced."

The 177 page report contains 164 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the automotive glass market. Visiongain provides volume (Square metre) and value ($m) forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leading submarkets, By Type (Laminated & Tempered), By Application (Windshield, Sidelite, Backlite), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) .

Furthermore, there is Analysis of Passive & Active Smart Glass Including Suspended Particle Devices (SPD), PDLC, Electrochromic Glass, Switchable Glass, Solar Control Glazing Technologies And Polycarbonate Substitutes.

The 177 page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 4 regions and 14 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the field in automotive glass including Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (AGC), Central Glass Co. Ltd, Corning Inc., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Guardian Industries, Magna International, Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG), Saint Gobain SA, Webasto SE and also Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.

The Automotive Glass Market Report 2017-2027 Volume (Square. Metre) & Value Forecasts ($m) By Type (Laminated & Tempered), By Application (Windshield, Sidelite, Backlite), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) & By Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Passive & Active Smart Glass Including Suspended Particle Devices (SPD), PDLC, Electrochromic Glass, Switchable Glass, Solar Control Glazing Technologies And Polycarbonate Substitutes report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the automotive glass market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the automotive industry.

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain (https://www.visiongain.com/) is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive (https://www.visiongain.com/Sector/200/Automotive), chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Click to Share