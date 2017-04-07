News By Tag
Community Concert Association Announces 2018 Season
Tickets Now On Sale for Five Rare Performances Including Itzhak Perlman
Tickets are now on sale for the five performances, which organizers say bring the best in classical opera, piano, folk dance and symphony performances to Southwest Florida. All performances will be at the Barbara B. Mann Hall on the Florida SouthWestern State College campus in Fort Myers.
"We anticipate that we'll be sold out by the time the series begins in January," said Community Concert Association President Mary Lee Mann. "Where else can you see not one, but five performances for what you would expect to pay for just one?"
All five concerts are included in one ticket price, which ranges from $165 for prime orchestra and mezzanine seats to $155 for other orchestra and mezzanine seats, $85 for lower balcony seating and just $65 for upper balcony. Most mezzanine seating already is sold out, Mann said.
For tickets and membership information, visit www.fortmyerscommunityconcerts.org or call 239-693-4849. Tickets to individual performances are not available at this time.
"We have been fortunate this year to attract some of the most outstanding artists in the world today, thanks to the generosity of our major underwriters and supporters,"
The five performances all begin at 7:30 p.m.:
● Piano Battle – January 30, 2018. Internationally accomplished pianists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis go head-to-head in a piano duel featuring a variety of classical and contemporary music. The audience will decide the winner in this unique concert experience.
● Teatro Lirico D'Europa performing Puccini's Madama Butterfly – February 8, 2018. Madama Butterfly is one of the world's most famous love stories, inspired by the sights and culture of Japan. Teatro Lirico D'Europa is the most successful opera touring company in Europe and the U.S. and travels with a full orchestra of 47 to 50 members and a chorus of 40 singers.
● Lezginka State Dance Company –February 20, 2018. The Lezginka State Dance Company will perform a festival of fiery dances showcasing the folklore, national culture and traditions from their home, the Russian Republic of Dagestan.
● Itzhak Perlman – February 27, 2018 – Perlman is the reigning virtuoso of the violin and is returning to the Community Concert series for a second time. Perlman was born in Israel and gave his first recital at age 10 before moving to the United States to study at the Juilliard School. He has been honored with more than 20 Grammy Awards (including one for Lifetime Achievement in 2008), four Emmy Awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.
● National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba – March 25, 2018. Since its inception in 1960, The National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba has been instrumental in developing and introducing Cuban and Latin American music to the international classical music community, in addition to covering a vast symphonic and chamber repertoire ranging from baroque to contemporary music.
The Fort Myers Community Concert Association, now in its 69th concert season, is an all-volunteer not-for-profit organization founded by the legendary Barbara B. Mann in 1949 to bring world-class entertainment to Southwest Florida at affordable prices. The association consists of more than 1,700 members, underwriters and sponsors. Performers brought to Fort Myers in the past by the association include The Israel Ballet, The Boston Brass, Minnesota Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, Vienna Boys Choir, Flutist James Galway, Pianist Andre Watts, Violinist Joshua Bell with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields and many others.
